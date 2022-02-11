Five Phoenix police officers shot during standoff

The status of the shooter and other circumstances weren’t immediately clear, but Williams said the scene remained active.

PHOENIX (AP) — Five Phoenix police officers were wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Williams said four of the five wounded officers were “recovering” while the fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.”

The baby had been inside the home “and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,” Williams said.

A video shown on 12News in Phoenix showed a man coming out with a container of some type, setting it down just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender while backing away from the house. The video shown by the station then appeared to show gunfire as officers approached the doorway.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was OK.

Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”