US commander: Afghanistan exit hampered by rampant pleas for help

The declassified report, spanning 2,000 pages and comprising dozens of interviews with military officials, was obtained by The Washington Post through a Freedom of Information Act request. It contains the most detailed official account to date of the 17-day evacuation, hastily orchestrated as the Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital Aug. 15, and reveals that military leaders had deep misgivings about the Biden administration’s management of the crisis.

Rear Admiral Peter Vasely called the outreach a “distraction” that “created competition for already stressed resources.” His comments appear in sworn testimony provided for a US Army investigation of the Aug. 26 suicide bombing that killed an estimated 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members outside Kabul’s international airport.

The US military mission to evacuate American citizens and foreign allies from Afghanistan was hampered by continuous appeals for help from an array of advocates including White House officials, members of Congress, veterans of the war, media outlets, and even the Vatican, according to the operation’s senior commander.

Thousands of phone calls, text messages, and emails flooded the US operations center at Kabul’s airport throughout the evacuation, prompting Vasely, a Navy SEAL, to divert personnel and establish a "coordination cell" responsible for processing the overwhelming volume of communications from Washington and beyond, he told investigators. Vasely said social media exacerbated the problem, broadening the "aperture of ambition" to the point that people even campaigned for the military to rescue specific dogs.

The stated priority, the admiral said, had been to first evacuate American citizens, followed by lawful permanent residents, and then Afghans who had aided the United States throughout its 20-year war.

"But you had everyone from the White House down with a new flavor of the day for prioritization," Vasely told the Army investigators.

The requests came from people or groups seeking to work through official and unofficial channels. In other interviews contained in the investigation report, US troops described being inundated with pleas for help — voice mails and emails from people they had, in some cases, never met but who had discovered they were a part of the rescue operation.

The calls for help became more frantic as it became clear the evacuation would not be extended. Among those who sought the US government’s assistance were media outlets, including The Washington Post, who had Western journalists and Afghan staff members in harm’s way. This outreach is detailed within the report, and Biden administration officials underscored the point in responding to questions about the documents.

Vasely could not be reached for comment. As The Post first reported earlier this week, he and other military leaders involved in the effort also told investigators that senior White House and State Department officials had failed to grasp the Taliban’s steady advance on Afghanistan’s capital and resisted efforts by the Pentagon to prepare the evacuation of embassy personnel and Afghan allies weeks before Kabul’s fall.

President Biden, asked Thursday by NBC News if he was rejecting the conclusions or accounts in the report, responded: “Yes, I am.”

Asked if the accounts were true, he did not answer directly. "I’m rejecting them," he said.

Biden reiterated his belief that it was time for the US military to withdraw.

"Look, there’s no good time to get out, but if we had not gotten out, they acknowledge that we would have had to put a hell of a lot more troops back in. It wasn’t just 2,000, 4,000," Biden said. "We would have had to significantly increase the number of troops, and then you’re back in this war of attrition."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the report shows that a lot of good people across the US government “were working hard under incredibly difficult circumstances to make the best decisions they could in real time,” and that effort was unprecedented.

"Nothing like this had been attempted since the end of the Vietnam War," he said. "Everyone’s heart, up and down the chain, was in the right place."

A US official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity citing the issue’s continued sensitivity, said "it’s important to keep in mind that these are interviews with investigators, not reporters."

"The people being interviewed weren’t trying to score points, weren’t messaging anyone," the official said. "They were simply doing their level best to help investigators get to the bottom of a terrible attack."

Biden administration officials have defended their planning in the lead up to August’s withdrawal, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying this week that the National Security Council convened meetings for months to assess the situation in Afghanistan and directed the pre-positioning of US troops elsewhere in the region in case a crisis erupted. They could not have anticipated that the Afghan security forces would so completely wilt in the face of the Taliban’s stunning advance, she said.

Biden sought to ensure the military had everything it needed to carry out the evacuation as it played out, administration officials said.

The evacuation succeeded in extracting about 124,000 people before it ended around midnight on Aug. 31. But it required the US military to strike an unusual security deal with the Taliban and surge more than 5,000 troops into the war zone to shore up the skeleton force of about 600 who were left in Kabul to protect American diplomats.