After turning a blind eye to all of those priests who ruined the lives of innocent children, retired Pope Benedict XVI’s asking for a pardon is much like a bad joke (“Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing,” BostonGlobe.com, Feb. 9). And this is especially so, being that he admits no wrongdoing. Benedict deserves no such pardon. Any moral, ethical, and upstanding human being never would have turned their back on the countless numbers of children who were sexually abused. If Benedict were any kind of human being, he would have done all that he could to put an end to it. In the final analysis, Benedict is no better than the perpetrators themselves for allowing the abuse to continue.

JoAnn Lee Frank