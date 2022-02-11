A ‘clear opportunity’ to develop affordable housing at Devens

As a US Army ROTC cadet from Dartmouth who trained at Fort Devens in summer camp, and later as a civilian Pentagon official with oversight of the Army’s housing and real estate, I read Jon Chesto’s article with keen interest (“Devens seen as housing solution,” Business, Jan. 27). Unquestionably, many military bases are underutilized, and Devens was and remains no exception.

They have more capacity than their “owners,” the Armed Services, are inclined to acknowledge. Their low density results from policy, politics, and circumstance: policy, to ensure that their build-outs for military training and equipment are protected from encroachment by surrounding developments, if not inviolate; politics, because their congressional and local proponents are loathe to let them go, however strong the case may be for converting them to civilian use; and circumstance, because historically, few military bases were sited close enough to cities or in the pathways of urban growth to attract policy makers’ attention for nonmilitary uses. Devens is one of the few bases to challenge this equation. Its 4,400 acres — the size of 40 Beacon Hill neighborhoods — already house businesses in a commercial/industrial area, but include only a paltry 300 houses — hardly a quarter of a typical suburban neighborhood.