Legitimate political disconnect

It was heartening and hopeful to read Renée Graham’s column, “ The Capitol insurrection was not ‘political discourse.’ It was a violent act of sedition ” (Opinion, Feb. 9), as well as Jonathan Weisman’s news story on Mitch McConnell breaking with the GOP’s characterization of Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse” (“McConnell calls Jan. 6 attack ‘violent insurrection,’ ” Nation, Feb. 9). It appears that in calling Jan. 6 what it was, McConnell may have discovered his spine. If only his newfound courage were as contagious as the COVID-19 virus. This would allow his GOP colleagues to acknowledge reality despite the political cost in doing so.

Jim Cain

Wakefield





“Legitimate political discourse.”

That is how the leadership of the Republican National Committee described the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at its recent gathering in Utah. As a Massachusetts voter, I believe Geoff Diehl, the favored candidate of the MassGOP; Jim Lyons, the state party chairman; Bruce Tarr, the state Senate minority leader; every incumbent Republican officeholder; and every first-time GOP candidate running for office this year have an obligation to tell us if they believe the behavior of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while calling for the hanging of Mike Pence, brutally assaulting Capitol police officers, and defecating and urinating in Statuary Hall constitutes “legitimate political discourse.”

We voters have an absolute right to ask that question, and Republican candidates, politicians, and party officials have an obligation to answer it.

Michael Cook

Gloucester