Let science guide mask-wearing in schools

Re “Like other states, Mass. drops school mask order” (A1, Feb.10): The reality is many Massachusetts public schools are neglected and struggling. The student-to-teacher ratio is high, teachers aren’t fully supported, classes often aren’t rigorous enough, and racism and inequities remain major problems. In addition, overcrowding, poor ventilation, and a lack of COVID-19 testing and vaccine uptake are major issues. We don’t know what the next COVID variant could bring — it could have a much higher case fatality rate than Delta or Omicron. The decisions of our elected officials on masking must be based on one thing — science. Globally, there have been millions of deaths from COVID. Not one more.

Dr. Philip Lederer