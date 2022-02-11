A reminder that the fight against hatred goes on

I thought Jeff Jacoby’s recent column on the cluelessness of a woman I normally admire — Whoopi Goldberg — and the ignorance of so many people regarding the Holocaust was definitely worth reading (“It’s not just the Holocaust that Whoopi Goldberg got wrong,” Ideas, Feb. 6). It was thoughtful and on target. As a non-Jew growing up in the ′50s and early ′60s in a part of the country where Jewish people were at that time scarce as hen’s teeth (i.e., Northern California), I saw Alain Resnais’ “Night and Fog,” screened for my sophomore English class by our teacher, which forever opened my mind to the horrors of the German state of the 1930s — to say nothing of Europe’s centuries-long history of antisemitism and how it bubbled to the surface in that horrific fashion at that particular time in history. The battle against hatred — in the form of religion-based nationalism in India and elsewhere, white nationalism in Europe and America, genocide in China against the minorities of their empire, and xenophobia, homophobia, and sexism everywhere — goes on. In fact, I doubt it will ever end; still, the few must fight on! Good for Jacoby to remind us of the importance of fighting hatred with all our strength.

William Shuey