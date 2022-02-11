Home of the Week: Lynn Tudor gets the royal treatment

Year built 1930

Square feet 2,036

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full

Sewer/Water Public

Taxes $6,783 (2022)

It’s not a requirement to have the soundtrack from “SIX,” the Broadway play about Henry VIII’s wives, playing while touring this beautifully renovated Tudor, but it could add to the fun. Built in 1930 and once clad in the sort of waddle-and-daub look Tudor homes once coveted, the redo brings a pleasing beige color to the exterior and white to the formerly brown trim.

But the sharply pointed roof, the wood framing on the dormers and sides, and the stonework around the front door remain. The stucco and stone house sits on the crown of the quarter-plus-acre lot, and the front door is reached by ascending a dozen or so steps.

The home sits on more than a quarter acre. BostonREP

The main entry is an arched door, which opens into one of the most dramatic spots in the house: a living room with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams that end in corbels, and a nearly floor-to-ceiling window that casts natural light on the light gray walls and the hardwood flooring. A circular light fixture that looks very much as if it belongs in the castles back when the Tudors ruled England. One wall is dominated by a fireplace with a wooden mantel and a chimney encased in a fluted frame. A Tuscan balcony with a curved opening overlooks the 312-square-foot space.

The living room features exposed beams that end in corbels. BostonREP

Deeper into the house is the kitchen, formal dining room, and the owner suite. The kitchen is a 240-square-foot rectangle that offers a seemingly vast amount of workspace. The kitchen displays a calming use of neutrals, from the brown swirls of the granite countertops, the sandy-colored glass tile backsplash, and the gray ceramic tile floor to the new white cabinetry, the stainless steel appliances, and the natural wood of the open shelving. The stove is electric. The sink sits under a pair of windows, and a light that looks as if it belongs in the Old North Church hangs above it. The laundry room sits at one end.

The kitchen offers white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. BostonREP

A curved entry leads to the dining room, which has a refinished hardwood floor, a side door to the yard, and a light fixture with tulip-like glass shades that reach down toward the table.

Windowed doors to the front, back, and side yards fill the dining room with natural light. BostonREP

The refinished hardwood continues into the 216-square-foot owner suite. The closet sits behind mirrored sliding doors. Here, natural light comes from three windows and electric light from sconces. Wiring in the ceiling is waiting for the new owners to add a light fixture.

The updated en-suite bath offers a ceramic tile floor, a single white vanity topped with the same granite in the kitchen, and a shower with a wavy white tile surround, glass sliding doors, and a gray tile floor.

The owner bedroom has several windows and hardwood flooring. BostonREP

A dark-gray bathroom with a walk-in shower that has sliding glass doors. The single white vanity is topped with a granite that has sand-colored swirls. A mirror hangs above it. A plant in a white pot sits on top of the counter. The bathroom fixtures are black. BostonREP

A custom walk-in closet with built-ins. BostonREP

The other three bedrooms, which range from 120 to 276 square feet, are on the second floor. They share a full bath and have refinished hardwood floors. One bedroom offers a walk-in closet with custom shelving.

The full bath has a tub/shower combination with a wavy white tile surround, a white single vanity with a granite countertop like the ones found in the kitchen and the owner suite bath, and a ceramic tile floor.

The basement is unfinished, and the one-car garage is tucked underneath the house.

The yard has a stone patio with a fire pit at its center.

The basement is unfinshed. BostonREP

The backyard of the home includes a fire pit. BostonREP

The roof, windows, and plumbing also are new, and the home has been freshly painted, inside and out.

Van Khanh Nguyen of Coldwell Banker Realty-Worcester is the listing agent. The home is being sold “as is.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.