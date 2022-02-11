Another beluga whale dies at the Mystic Aquarium

The whale’s death followed the death last August of a 6-year-old male named Havok, which had suffered from gastric ulcers. Both whales were imported from Marineland, a zoo and amusement park on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, where the whales were born in captivity.

The cause of death was unknown, but the young female had spent several months receiving intensive care for “multiple health issues,” according to Facebook post .

A second of five beluga whales imported last year in a controversial deal by the Mystic Aquarium has died, officials at the aquarium said Friday.

Aquarium officials called the latest death “devastating.”

“When an animal passes in the wild, it is the circle of life; when it happens at an aquarium, with an animal you have grown to know, care for 24/7, and adore, it is devastating,” Allison Tuttle, the aquarium’s chief zoological officer, said in the post.

Aquarium officials did not return messages and calls for comment.

Whale advocates said they were “appalled” by the latest beluga to die and called for an investigation of the aquarium.

The belugas’ arrival in Connecticut last May marked the end of a long journey for the white whales — and aquarium officials.

For nearly a decade, through protests and legal challenges, the aquarium had sought to bring the belugas to Mystic. The dispute centered on the ethics of research on animals poorly suited to confinement, and whether the benefits of studying them in a controlled environment should override concerns about animal cruelty.

It took the approval of the US and Canadian governments for the young whales to start the arduous trip from their home in a crowded tank at the aquarium in Canada to join three aging belugas, whose sleek grace and playfulness have long made them the aquarium’s marquee attraction.

Aquarium officials said the whales would be the subject of research that aims to protect belugas, which are considered threatened or endangered in some areas. But animal rights groups accused the aquarium of using research as a pretext for generating more ticket sales at New England’s fourth largest cultural institution.

They also argued that the belugas’ removal severed their social bonds with whales they grew up with and subjected them to a grueling, daylong journey that required capturing them, hoisting them with cranes out of their tanks, and keeping them for hours in a special sling inside the containers, an ordeal that can be traumatic and even fatal.

“These five whales were supposed to be healthy when they were imported, but it is becoming increasingly clear they were not,” said Dr. Naomi Rose, of the Animal Welfare Institute, a Washington-based advocacy group. “If Mystic knew this and imported them anyway, that is unacceptable. If they did not know, that is incompetence.”

She added: “These whales deserve better. We demand a full government investigation into this situation. What was meant to be an uneventful import for research has become a disaster.”

Another of the belugas that arrived from Canada is also receiving intensive medical care, aquarium officials said.

They said in the post that their other five belugas remain healthy.





