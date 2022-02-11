After another dominant season, St. John’s Prep begins quest to pin down elusive state individual tournament championship

That’s the biggest question as the 2022 MIAA wrestling postseason kicks off with 12 sectional meets Saturday.

While the Eagles are the defending Division 1 champions, the 2021 tournament ran under the dual meet format and SJP’s four other state titles came in the MWCA State Duals. So is this the year St. John’s Prep wins its first state crown under the traditional format?

St. John’s Prep has won five state wrestling championships in the past 10 years, but never under the individual tournament format.

The Eagles (32-0), winners of the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament and 24 straight Catholic Conference titles, will be tested in a loaded Division 1 North bracket that now includes Central Catholic, which was elevated from Division 2, pitting arguably the two best teams in the state on the first weekend of the postseason.

“They’re the No. 1 in the whole state. They have real firepower,” said Central Catholic coach Jamie Durkin, whose team returns to Division 1, its home from 1986-2004. “It will be about who wrestles the best that day.”

The Raiders’ resume includes a 17-1 record — a 36-27 loss to SJP on Dec. 23 the only blemish — two tournament wins, a sixth straight league title and a second-place showing among Massachusetts schools at the Lowell Holidays.

“Spirits are high,” Durkin said. “We’re feeling good.”

As if those two teams weren’t daunting enough, D1 North is also home to Shawsheen Tech, fresh off its 14th state vocational title in 15 years, an Andover squad that finished 17-3, and strong contenders from Lowell and Chelmsford.

“That section is a meat grinder,” Natick coach Bob Anniballi said.

It’s a stark contrast from last spring, when SJP merely had to beat Methuen in a single dual to claim its second consecutive sectional title. So much is different from 2021, when just 14 teams competed across four Division 1 sections. With the invitational format returning this year, so does the debate between coaches.

The arguments are simple: A good dual meet team requires depth throughout the lineup, and the energy around the mat is ratcheted up in head-to-head competition. But duals also reward depth over top-end talent and necessitate more gamesmanship — moving wrestlers around to avoid certain matchups.

“I’m a tournament guy,” said Steve Sentes, who led New Bedford to Division 1 South titles under both formats the last two years. “In dual meets you might have a guy who is really good, and you bump him away from my top guy.”

“I’m all about the dual,” countered Ryan Richards, who coached Whittier to its first sectional title in 2021. “We have a great tournament team, but I like that team feeling.”

“When you go to sectionals, there’s no strategy,” Anniballi added. “Everybody puts in their best 14 and lets the chips fall. It’s totally on the kids. There’s no coaching moves. The cream rises.”

DIVISION 1 NORTH (at Methuen)

Favorite: St. John’s Prep

No surprise here. SJP has spent the entire season in pole position. Keep an eye on juniors Tyler Knox (37-0 record, 126 pounds) and Rowan Iwanicki (42-0, 152), and the Schaeublin brothers, Alex (40-2, 113) and Adam (40-2, 132).

Sleeper: Central Catholic

It’s strange to say that the second best team in the state is an underdog in its own section, but that’s the case here. Led by Jimmie Glynn (138), Nate Blanchette (160), Brandon D’Agostino (182) and Jacklyn Dehney (113), the Raiders are hoping a few matches flip their way.

DIVISION 1 SOUTH (at Xaverian)

Favorite: Taunton

With its most experienced team in Adilson Galvao’s eight-year coaching tenure, the Tigers ripped through an 18-4 season, winning the Cape Cod Early Bird Tournament and Cape Cod Invitational. Watch out for Christian Balmain (152), the school’s career wins leader.

Sleeper: Franklin

The Panthers (12-5) lost 37-27 to Taunton on Jan. 12, but don’t count out the 2020 Division 1 Central champions, led by 145-pounder Alex Fracassa. New Bedford is a dark horse.

DIVISION 1 WEST/CENTRAL (at Leominster)

Favorite: Natick

Moving up after winning the Division 2 title in 2021 — and their 15th sectional crown in 20 years — the Redhawks were the third-place Massachusetts team at the Lowell Holidays and won the Sons of Italy Tournament over Central Catholic.

Sleeper: Springfield Central

It’s hard to sleep on a team that’s won five of the past nine Division 1 tournaments, but a late-season loss to Lowell has left some questions to answer for Desmond McLaughlin (170) and crew.

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL/METRO (at Newton South)

Favorite: Arlington

With a 39-29 win over Winchester on Wednesday, the Spy Ponders wrapped up their fourth straight undefeated Middlesex Liberty Division title. The 2020 Division 2 Metro champions are led by senior Dennis Cha (195).

Sleeper: Winchester

Powered by Elias Kourafalos (152), Ethan Cobbold (195) and Napoleon Suderman (182), the Red and Black took ninth in the Woburn Tournament and 11th at Sons of Italy.

DIVISION 2 NORTH (at Dracut)

Favorite: Whittier

The Wildcats are looking to defend their 2021 sectional title. Finishing fourth at the Sons of Italy Tournament and third at VoTech States lends that quest credibility.

Sleeper: Tyngsborough/Dracut

Led by Lowell champion Ty Stewart (138), the Mid-Wach champs (17-4) took third at their Big Red Tournament in December.

DIVISION 2 SOUTH (at Marshfield)

Favorite: Bridgewater-Raynham

The hardest division to handicap features both Patriot League champs (Plymouth South and Hingham), the Southeast Conference champ (B-R) and three of the top four finishers from the Devin Ness Tournament. We’re giving this spot to the Trojans (17-3) and heavyweight Dominic Silvia for winning that tournament, but as OA coach John McKeon noted, “It’s wide open.”

Sleeper: Toss up

Take your pick between Hingham (20-3-1), Oliver Ames (22-4-1) and Plymouth South (15-6). OA and Hingham wrestled to a 36-36 tie this season.

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL (at Bellingham)

Favorite: Sharon

After winning Division 2 South in 2020, the Eagles shifted to the Central, along with North Attleborough. Strength in the lower weights with Ashmith Yeruva (106), Vehnil Rangaraman (113) and Adam Landstein (120) led to quality wins over B-R, Oliver Ames, Norton and the Red Rocketeers.

Sleeper: North Attleborough

Led by experienced grapplers such as senior Tanner Ferguson (120), their loss to Sharon was close, 34-29, and occurred back on Dec. 22.

DIVISION 2 WEST (at Hopkinton)

Favorite: Milford

Coming off a Division 2 State Dual championship, a top-10 showing at the Lowell Holidays and a Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division title, the Scarlet Hawks (20-2) are led by Hampton Kaye-Kuter ( 220), Ryan Donovan (170) and Danny Alves (160).

Sleeper: Monty Tech

Armed with the Paulino brothers, Isiac (113) and Jonah (126), the Bulldogs placed second at VoTech States and seventh at the Lowell Holidays, two spots ahead of Milford. Also keep an eye on Minnechaug.

DIVISION 3 NORTH

Favorite: Tewksbury

While Melrose placed ahead of Tewksbury at the Division 3 State Duals, the Redmen won head-to-head, 45-30, on Jan. 22 and finished six places higher at the Sons of Italy thanks to wins from Jack Callahan (120) and Nick Wilson (285).

Sleeper: Melrose

The runners-up in the D3 State Duals, the Middlesex League champion Red Raiders are led by seniors Sean Thomas (120) and Shea Fogarty (160). Also keep an eye on 2021 section champ Triton.

DIVISION 3 SOUTH (at Duxbury)

Favorite: Norton

The defending D3 state champion Lancers are 15-7 and led by senior Anthony Tripolone (145).

Sleeper: Duxbury

The Dragons started the season 11-1 and took second at the Devin Ness Memorial. In the mix could be Bristol Aggie/Dighton-Rehoboth coming off a strong showing at VoTech States, highlighted by championships from Alex Tomellini (145) and Richard McGreevy (195).

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL (at Ashland)

Favorite: Ashland

After winning a share of the Tri-Valley League title and capturing the Clockers’ first Division 3 State Duals championship, Patrick Deslauriers (220), Matt Gillis (182) and their teammates are looking to repeat atop the section.

Sleeper: Wayland

Greg Deeley (152) and the Warriors fell, 45-30, to Ashland on Jan. 13, but were just nine points behind the Clockers at the Lowell Holidays.

DIVISION 3 WEST (at Wahconah)

The only section in the state not to feature an Eastern Mass team, Taconic placed fourth at the Athol Bears Invitational behind second-place finishes from Broc Healey (160), Kelson Martin (285) and West Dews (113) and won its home invitational. Southwick was sixth at the Phil Tomkiel Holiday Tournament, while Hampden East, home to David Czartoryski (195), the top-ranked wrestler in the section, placed ninth.

Near falls

▪ Braintree was on course to lose the final match of a quad meet Saturday against Plymouth North, but the Wamps flipped a switch. After falling into a 34-12 hole, the visitors pinned five of their next six opponents to defeat Eagles, 42-40, and finish the weekend 3-0 after picking up two more wins against Carver (44-18) and Pembroke (41-15).

▪ Shawsheen’s seven-match winning streak was put to the test Wednesday night against Haverhill, but thanks to a clutch win by Austin Malandain, the Rams will carry their late-season hot streak into sectionals this weekend.

Malandain, wrestling at 195, pinned his opponent in the final match of the dual meet, securing the narrow 42-40 win for the hosts. The Rams (12-5) recognized their seniors — Lucien Tremblay (120 pounds), Sam Palmieri (126), and Xavier Santiago (220) — before the match. Wednesday’s win was an exclamation mark on a 5-0 week that also included the State Vocational championship.

▪ Central Catholic secured its sixth consecutive Merrimack Valley Conference title with a 36-23 win over Methuen, putting a bow on a 13-1 dual meet season and becoming one of a series of teams to clinch league titles this week . . . After defeating Barnstable, 37-36, Saturday, Sandwich won the Cape & Islands championship through a tiebreaker with the Red Hawks . . . Natick prevailed in a matchup between unbeaten Bay State Conference foes, defeating Framingham, 65-5, to seal its league title. . . Milton won the Bay State Herget Division after defeating rival Braintree, 41-37, Wednesday.

Correspondent Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.