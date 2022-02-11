Amid high-profile losses, Bruce Arena making moves to keep Revolution hot

Turner, 27, will not join Arsenal until June, giving the Revolution time to find a replacement. Meanwhile, sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena has taken steps to bolster the Revolution roster for a challenging year that will include entry in the CONCACAF Champions League and US Open Cup.

FOXBOROUGH – Growing up in Northern New Jersey, Matt Turner became an Arsenal FC supporter, partly because his older sisters were playing for the Pascack Valley Arsenal club team. Now, Turner has become the Gunners’ newest player, arriving from the Revolution on a $7 million transfer that was finalized Friday.

The newcomers include defender Omar Gonzalez and midfielder Sebastian Lletget, who are on the team list for the Revolution’s two-game Champions League series against Cavaly AS of Leogane, Haiti, scheduled at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday and Feb. 22. Gonzalez started alongside Andrew Farrell in central defense as the Revolution tied Los Angeles FC, 1-1, and lost to the Los Angeles Galaxy, 4-0, in preseason away games. Lletget played on the left wing against the Galaxy.

Gonzalez and Lletget, who performed for Arena with the Galaxy and on the US national team, are among the highest-paid domestic players in MLS, with contracts worth about $1 million annually. Forward Jozy Altidore, also expected to join the Revolution, was the highest-paid US-born performer in the league at $3.2 million with Toronto FC.

“We definitely have more depth and a better roster than last year but it is yet to be seen if we’re going to be a better team,” Turner said after practice Friday. “Our team last year was amazing. Our big characteristic was finding ways to win, finding ways to get points, regardless of the scenarios we put ourselves up against. We bring a really strong nucleus of guys that were here the last two seasons –and we feel like we have some unfinished business, which is a good thing. We’re just eager to get the ball rolling and start playing competitive games.”

The Revolution concluded last season with a 2-2 tie and penalty shootout loss to New York City FC in the playoffs on Nov. 30, after completing the league’s best-ever regular season with a 22-5-7 (73 points) mark. This will be the earliest start to the season for the Revolution, who have never played competitive home matches in February.

“Our last tune up, we were a little disappointed in the game with the Galaxy,” Turner said. “So guys are eager to get back out there. When I say we’re feeling good, it is like we have something to prove in the beginning part of the season which is a really good place to be at. I think if we can start strong like we did last year we’ll be in for a really good run.”

Last season, the Revolution capitalized on a favorable schedule, as rivals were juggling lineups because of outside competitions. The Revolution’s early goal will be to succeed in the Champions League, the winner qualifying for the World Club Cup.

“Getting to the Club World Cup is truly special,” said Gonzalez, who won the 2018 Champions Cup with Pachuca CF in Mexico. “I was able to accomplish that my first season in Mexico. It’s a great experience that I would love for all of my teammates right now to get to experience. We’ve been hard at work trying to get prepared for it.

“We know that to get there is going to take a lot of work, it’s going to take a lot of dedication, focus, and just commitment from the group. It starts very quickly and we’ve just got to take one game at a time.”

Gonzalez won MLS Cup titles in 2011, ‘12, and ‘14 under Arena with the Galaxy, then joined Pachuca in 2016.

“Our Pachuca team was really talented,” Gonzalez said. “We had Chucky Lozano (SSC Napoli), and he helped get us there in a really big way. But it was the entire team. We worked together, we fought together, we had each other’s back – a lot of similarities to what I feel with this group.”

Replacing Turner could be difficult. Turner joined the Revolution as an undrafted free agent in 2016, earning the minimum salary until becoming a starter in 2018, then a regular with the US national team. Consistent playing time with the Revolution helped Turner earn callups to the US, but he is expected to be a backup to Aaron Ramsdale with Arsenal.

“I’ve been playing pretty well for the better part of three years and this is the first concrete offer I’ve had,” Turner said. “It was really just an honor and blessing to receive this offer at the Premier League level, which has always been my dream.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to make sure I was going into a good situation for myself, like I wasn’t going to force it. This really doesn’t feel forced. Obviously, I’m going to a club where a younger ‘keeper [Ramsdale] established himself and is playing well, lots of clean sheets. I want to be a resource for him but also I have the whole beginning half of this year where I’ll play north of 20 games [for the Revolution] and then sort of get into an environment of a higher level of training, higher level of competition day in and day out. And I think that’ll only help my chances going forward.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.