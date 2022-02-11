Celtics create five trade exceptions with deadline deals

By taking this approach, new exceptions were created by sending Schröder, Freedom, and Fernando to Houston. Also, Boston created exceptions when it sent Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to the Magic. Schröder’s contract created a $6 million trade exception, and the other four are each worth less than $2.5 million.

The Celtics used the $9.7 million exception that they created by trading Tristan Thompson to the Kings last summer to acquire Daniel Theis from the Rockets, the source said. That exception was set to expire this summer.

According to a league source, the Celtics created five new trade exceptions after sending out Dennis Schröder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, P.J. Dozier, and Bol Bol in deals on Thursday. Trade exceptions are valid for one year and they allow teams to acquire players without sending out matching salaries in return.

These exceptions will be valid through next season’s trade deadline, giving Boston some extra time and material to work with.

The Celtics could have done the same when they traded Josh Richardson to the Spurs in exchange for Derrick White on Thursday. They had an option of using their $17.1 million exception that was created when they traded Evan Fournier to the Knicks last year to acquire White, thus creating a new $12.3 million Richardson exception that could be used through next season’s trade deadline.

But the source said the team decided to hang on to the larger $17.1 million exception that is set to expire in August rather than adding a smaller exception that will last longer.

…

The Celtics are expected to sign two-way contract player Sam Hauser and G League center Luke Kornet to contracts for the remainder of the season, a league source confirmed Friday. The source said the moves will be contingent upon players involved in Thursday’s trades passing their physical exams.

Hauser, a 6-foot-7-inch rookie, is averaging 21.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from the 3-point line in 10 games with the Maine Celtics this season. Kornet played in 18 games with the Celtics last year before signing with Maine as an affiliate player this season. He had 10-day contracts with the Cavaliers and Bucks this year when their rosters were hit by COVID-19 cases.

After signing Hauser and Kornet, the Celtics will still have three empty roster spots. The team is expected to be active in the buyout market in the coming weeks.

…

Although the Celtics upgraded their roster Thursday, the remaining players also lost a large group of teammates. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said that part of the day was “difficult.”

“You come out of the locker room and you see the name plates and stuff gone,” he said. “And it’s just, we’ve got seven less people than we did yesterday. But five years in, this is kind of part of the business. You kind of hate to see teammates go, but you understand and you wish the best for them. You’ve got to just welcome your new teammates with open arms”

…

Tatum on Thursday night was selected as a starter on Kevin Durant’s team for the Feb. 20 All-Star game in Cleveland. Tatum, who was named an injury replacement for Durant, was the sixth player chosen, after Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and DeMar DeRozan.

“I see who’s on our team, and I’m excited,” Tatum said. “Watching it really got me excited about next weekend, because last year we didn’t get the full experience. So looking forward to having the fans there and having the full All-Star experience and everything that comes with it.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.