Celtics expected to sign Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet for remainder of season

Boston on Thursday traded away Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, Romeo Langford, Bruno Fernando, Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier, and acquired guard Derrick White from the Spurs and center Daniel Theis from the Rockets.

The Celtics are expected to sign two-way contract player Sam Hauser and G League center Luke Kornet to contracts for the remainder of the season, a league source confirmed Friday. The source said the moves will be contingent upon players involved in Thursday’s trades passing their physical exams.

Hauser, a 6-foot-7 rookie, is averaging 21.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from the 3-point line in 10 games with the Maine Celtics this season. Kornet played in 18 games with the Celtics last year before signing with Maine as an affiliate player this season. He had 10-day contracts with the Cavaliers and Bucks this year when their rosters were hit by COVID-19 cases.

After signing Hauser and Kornet, the Celtics will still have three empty roster spots. The team is expected to be active in the buyout market in the coming weeks.

