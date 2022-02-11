Why the Celtics traded for Derrick White and Daniel Theis

“We’ve thought for years that Derrick was a really good fit with our best players,” Stevens, now the team’s president of basketball operations, said Friday. “He is an excellent defender. He just makes the right play on offense over and over and over. He’s a guy that only cares about winning, that will do all of the little things, as you can see in some of his stats, defensively, with regard to willingness to put his body on the line, activity, shot challenges, all of those things.”

That squad included Celtics Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. But Spurs guard Derrick White, a member of the USA Select team that was brought in to scrimmage against the main squad, truly caught Stevens’s eye.

In the summer of 2019, former Celtics coach Brad Stevens was serving as an assistant with USA Basketball when he went to Las Vegas to help the team prepare for the FIBA World Cup.

White was promoted to the World Cup team in 2019, joining Tatum, Brown, and Smart. And on Thursday he was reunited with Boston’s top trio when the team acquired him from San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and Boston’s 2022 first-round pick. In addition, the Spurs will have the option of swapping first-round picks with the Celtics in 2028.

Boston also brought back former center Daniel Theis, acquiring him from the Rockets and sending Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to Houston.

Daniel Theis (right) and Jayson Tatum will be reunited. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Trade deadline days can head in many different directions based on the willingness of other teams to complete deals. But during his 15-minute interview session Friday morning Stevens stressed numerous times that his approach was based on the desire to add players who will accentuate the skills of the Celtics’ thriving starting lineup for the long-term, particularly Tatum and Brown.

“The most important thing is that this is not just about the next three months with [White], this is about, again, adding guys that you think and can see playing in a seven-game knockdown, drag-out playoff series and you know they can be on the floor and play a role in helping you win,” Stevens said. “And, obviously, [White and Theis] do that very differently, but both of those guys can do that and they both can do that for years to come.”

Stevens said that White is in Boston and Theis will arrive later Friday, but they need to undergo physicals and it’s not known when they will be cleared to take the court. Boston, which currently has five empty roster spots, is expected to add two players in advance of Friday night’s game against the Nuggets.

While White was one of Boston’s primary targets entering the day, the return of Theis, who spent three and a half seasons with the Celtics before being traded to the Bulls in a salary-clearing move last year, came together in the rushed final minutes before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

The starting frontcourt of Al Horford and Robert Williams has been quite effective, but both players have dealt with nagging injuries during their careers, and Theis is an excellent insurance policy for both.

“Theis knows how to make our best players better,” Stevens said. “That’s the best thing he does is he has a great feel for making others around him better. He’s got a savvy for the game. And he can play a role. And so if Rob misses a stretch, Theis can plug in and, off the bench, with Grant, if we play minutes without Robert or Al on the floor, Theis can play the exact role that those guys are playing now and do so at a high level.”

Stevens traded away the team’s 2021 first-round pick last year in the deal that sent point guard Kemba Walker to the Thunder, and now he has surrendered another one in the White trade. It’s a clear departure from the approach of former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, but Stevens said the desire to acquire White outweighed the need to keep another first-round pick that figures to fall somewhere in the middle of the first round.

“First-round picks are really valuable, but getting a guy for three-and-a-half years on a great contract that is a perfect fit next to your best players is valuable, too,” Stevens said, “and you’re just weighing that.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.