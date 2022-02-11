Celtic create five trade exceptions with deadline deals

The Celtics used the $9.7 million exception that they created by trading Tristan Thompson to the Kings last summer in order to acquire Daniel Theis from the Rockets, the source said. That exception was set to expire this summer.

Trade exceptions are valid for one year and they allow teams to acquire players without sending out matching salary in return.

The Celtics created five new trade exceptions after sending out Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol in deals on Thursday, according to a league source.

By taking this approach, new exceptions were created by sending Schroder, Freedom and Fernando to Houston. Also, Boston created exceptions when it sent Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to the Magic.

Advertisement

Schroder’s contract created a $6 million trade exception, and the other four are each worth less than $2.5 million.

These exceptions will all be valid through next season’s trade deadline, giving Boston some extra time and material to work with.

The Celtics could have done the same when they traded Josh Richardson to the Spurs in exchange for Derrick White on Thursday. They had an option of using their $17.1 million exception — created when they traded Evan Fournier to the Knicks last year — to acquire White, thus creating a new $12.3 million Richardson exception that could be used through next season’s trade deadline.

But the source said the team decided to hang onto the larger $17.1 million exception that is set to expire in August rather than adding a smaller exception that will last longer.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.