Central Catholic football standout Preston Zinter commits to Notre Dame

Zinter, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, chose the Fighting Irish over offers from Michigan, Boston College, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, and USC among others.

Central Catholic linebacker and tight end Preston Zinter announced his commitment to Notre Dame Friday on Twitter and CBS Sports HQ.

Central Catholic tight end Preston Zinter has committed to play at Notre Dame beginning in the fall of 2023.

Zinter’s older brother, Zack, is an offensive lineman at Michigan.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Zinter tallied 62 tackles, including nine for a loss, this past season en route to Merrimack Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and a Globe All-Scholastic selection.

He also hauled in 39 receptions on offense, helping Central Catholic (11-2) reach the Division 1 Super Bowl.

Zinter is listed as an ATH on ESPN’s and 247′s recruiting services, but is expected to play linebacker under new coach Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.