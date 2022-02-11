Derrick White proves to be a boost in first game for Celtics

But about an hour before tipoff Derrick White, who was acquired from the Spurs, was cleared to take the court with his new team. After providing a jolt in the first half, he reentered the game with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left in the third quarter and the score tied, and he never went to the bench again, helping Boston rally for a 108-102 win.

After completing a pair of trades Thursday in which the Celtics sent away seven players and received just two in return, neither of whom were expected to be active for Friday night’s game against the Nuggets, Boston figured to be significantly undermanned.

It’s the Celtics’ seventh win in a row and their ninth in their last 10 games. After mostly crafting their streak against overmatched undermanned competition, this victory over a Western Conference playoff team felt more significant.

White finished with 15 points and 6 assists in his Boston debut. Marcus Smart had 22 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, and Robert Williams added 15 points and 16 rebounds.

The Celtics trailed, 88-81, with just over nine minutes left when Smart missed a layup inside. But Horford came up with a rebound and Pritchard, who had been 0 for 5, ended a scattered possession by drilling a deep 3-pointer from the right arc, igniting a 10-2 Boston run.

White, who eventually joined what figures to be Boston’s regular closing lineup, with White in with the starting group in place of Al Horford, scored inside as he was fouled with 1:59 left to give Boston a 100-97 lead.

At the other end, Denver’s Zeke Nnaji appeared to have a path to an open layup, but Robert Williams swooped in and blocked the shot to preserve the lead.

Marcus Smart stretched the advantage to 102-97 with a pair of free throws, and the Nuggets were never a threat again.

Observations from the game:

▪ White provided an instant jolt after he checked in with 4:39 left in the opening quarter. He grabbed a loose ball, ignited a fast break and fed Jaylen Brown for an alley-oop on his first defensive possession, then hit Tatum for a cutting dunk. White would have had two more early assists, but Grant Williams missed a pair of easy chances inside. White also drilled two of his first three 3-pointers. Boston trailed by 10 when White entered the game, and after surging in front, they trailed by 1 when he left after his 11-minute stint. He looked quite comfortable, especially considering he just arrived in Boston on Friday, and it’s clear that his passing will be a real asset and a departure from Dennis Schröder’s dribble-heavy approach.

▪ The Celtics have feasted against overmatched and undermanned competition in recent weeks, and even though the Nuggets are still missing two of their best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., they have more than enough firepower to remain formidable. Nikola Jokic controlled play during the first half, when he tallied 8 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. Boston’s defense had been elite recently, but Denver shot 53.5 percent from the field in the first half, including 16 for 21 on two-pointers. That allowed them to take a 60-51 halftime lead despite committing 14 turnovers. The Nuggets’ starters were particularly effective against Boston’s first unit, a rarity recently.

▪ Jokic can do a little bit of everything, but he doesn’t have the athleticism to keep up with Robert Williams, and that was apparent when Williams dominated the glass during Boston’s 15-2 surge that flipped a 9-point deficit into a 4-point lead. Williams had five offensive rebounds in the quarter.

▪ Jokic had a triple-double by the end of the third quarter, and with nine turnovers was also one turnover away from a rare quadruple-double that no player wants.

▪ Center Daniel Theis, who was acquired in a trade with the Rockets on Thursday, was on the bench Friday but not in uniform, because not all of the physicals involving players in the trade had been completed. He received a nice ovation when he was shown on the arena’s video board during the second quarter.