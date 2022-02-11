Dylan Zukowski, Newton South boys’ hockey shut down Boston Latin for third consecutive victory

Senior Mitch Gordon finally broke the ice for the Lions, scoring on the power play 46 seconds into the third. Senior Dan Schwartzman added a big insurance goal with 6:08 to play, and South (8-6) held on from there for its third consecutive win. Senior Ryan Quirk assisted on both goals.

Zukowski finished with 26 saves, and Newton South got a pair of goals in the third period to fend off Boston Latin, 2-0, in a Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 matchup.

Locked in a scoreless game through two periods Friday at Murphy Memorial Rink, Newton South leaned on goalie Dylan Zukowski to hold the fort until the Lions offense got untracked.

Latin, in the midst of a stretch of nine games in 16 days to close the regular season, is 3-6.

Arlington 3, Reading 2 — Junior defenseman Ryan Gilbert scored in overtime for the No. 6 Spy Ponders (14-3-1), who picked up the Middlesex Liberty road win over the No. 15 Rockets at Burbank Ice Arena.

Diman 6, ORR/Fairhaven 5 — Freshman defenseman Evan Barbosa scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line with 1:40 remaining in overtime, capping a comeback victory for the Bengals (5-7) in a nonleague game at Driscoll Arena in Fall River.

Milton 5, Archbishop Williams 2 — Junior captain Jimmy Fallon had two goals and two assists, and senior captain Ryan Dexter made 28 saves for the Wildcats (9-7) in the nonleague victory at Canton SportsPlex. Seniors Owen Radley, John Carew and Joe Pender added goals in the win.

Norwell 7, Middleborough 3 — Senior Griffin Vetrano and junior Austin Shea each netted hat tricks, and senior Robbie Lyden added a goal for the Clippers (15-1), who finished a 10-0 season in the South Shore League with the road victory at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Saugus 3, Swampscott 0 — Eighth-grader Matt Smith earned his first shutout for the Sachems (6-8-1), who got goals from seniors Jason Monahan, Chris Regnetta and Massey Ventre in the Northeastern Conference victory at Rockett Arena in Salem.

Waltham 0, Central Catholic 0 — In a goaltenders’ duel at Veterans’ Memorial Rink, senior Jack Perry made 37 saves for host Waltham (7-6-3) and senior Michael Brothers stopped 25 for Central (7-6-4) in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County tie.

“You don’t see too many 0-0 ties throughout the season, so it was fun to watch,” Central Catholic coach DJ Conte said.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Fenwick 6, Oakmont 1 — Seniors Lauren Diranian and Emma Perry scored two goals apiece to secure the Crusaders (6-7-1) a nonleague win at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Natick 4, Brookline 0 — McKenna Doucette, Colleen Quirk and Hadley Green each scored as part of the Bay State Conference victory for the Redhawks (11-5-2) at William Chase Arena.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.