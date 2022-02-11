EMass wrestling: Melrose’s Stephen Fogarty headlines Athletes of the Week

Christian Balmain, Taunton — With an 18-2 win over Bristol Plymouth’s Christopher Morse by technical fall Wednesday night, the 152-pound senior passed Taunton’s all-time wins mark of 113 in a 67-6 win by the Tigers.

Aidan Baum and Michael Boulanger, Milford — The two freshmen were instrumental in the Scarlet Hawks’ Division 2 Duals championship. Baum (106 pounds) and Boulanger (113) each went 3-0 in the tournament, and Baum pinned all three of his opponents.

Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — As part of the Rams’ state vocational tournament victory Sunday, the freshman picked up an individual championship at 106 pounds, following up a quad-meet performance Saturday in which he pinned all three of his opponents.