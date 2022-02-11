EMass wrestling: Melrose’s Stephen Fogarty headlines Athletes of the Week

Christian Balmain, Taunton — With an 18-2 win over Bristol Plymouth’s Christopher Morse by technical fall Wednesday night, the 152-pound senior passed Taunton’s all-time wins mark of 113 in a 67-6 win by the Tigers.
Aidan Baum and Michael Boulanger, Milford — The two freshmen were instrumental in the Scarlet Hawks’ Division 2 Duals championship. Baum (106 pounds) and Boulanger (113) each went 3-0 in the tournament, and Baum pinned all three of his opponents.
Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — As part of the Rams’ state vocational tournament victory Sunday, the freshman picked up an individual championship at 106 pounds, following up a quad-meet performance Saturday in which he pinned all three of his opponents.
Stephen Fogarty, Melrose — The junior moved up to wrestle at 160 in the Division 3 Duals championships Saturday against Norton, pinning his opponent, and picked up two more wins at 152 against Duxbury and eventual champion Ashland.
Ryan Lyrio, Ashland — The sophomore picked up pivotal pins at 126 pounds for the Clockers in the Division 3 Duals semifinals and final against Melrose and Tewksbury, respectively
Gustavo Ventura, Lowell — Facing a winner-take-all match against defending state champion Springfield Central, the heavyweight pulled off a takedown in the final seconds to help the team pull off the 37-35 win.
