Having served one game, Bruins wing Brad Marchand appeals his six-game suspension

Prior to the NHLPA announcement, Marchand said he discussed his options with the union.

Marchand, who served the first game of the suspension Thursday as the Bruins took a 6-0 loss against the Hurricanes, had his hearing Wednesday via Zoom. On Friday, the NHL Players Association announced it had filed an appeal on Marchand’s behalf.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand has appealed the six-game suspension handed down Wednesday by the NHL Department of Player Safety for roughing and high-sticking Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

“I think anything over five games you can appeal,” Marchand said Friday. “Been talking a lot the last couple of days with the PA about our options, and I think we have to decide by tonight. So we’re going to talk again here and kind of go from there. But yeah, definitely something we’re looking at.”

Marchand said he is simply doing his due diligence.

“I don’t think there’s any downside,” Marchand said. “In that situation, it’s something that I have to continue to talk about to figure out exactly if there is a downside, but I don’t think there’s any or there has been any in the past. So it kind of makes sense to do anyway.”

Marchand is serving his second suspension of the season. He was given a three-game punishment in November for slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He has been suspended eight times in his 13-year career, though before this season, he hadn’t been suspended since 2018.

He said the hearing, while certainly an open dialogue, came down to his history.

“The hearing initially was kind of about the play,” Marchand said. “We talked a lot about history, which I think is the biggest factor in this one. Very, very hefty suspension for these plays. So the only way that they can justify that is on the history side of things.”

Marchand’s issues with Jarry started at the end of the second period of Tuesday’s game. Jarry appeared to be getting ready to toss a puck over the glass to a fan, before Marchand swooped in and swatted it away.

In the final minute of the third period, after Jarry stopped a shot by Marchand, Marchand punched him in the head. Moments later, as he skated away, Marchand took a swipe at Jarry’s mask with his stick.

Marchand took accountability for his actions but pushed back against the severity of the punishment, particularly compared with other suspensions doled out this season.

“Was it stupid? Of course,” Marchand said. “I’m not denying that. I absolutely should not have done it. But suspension-worthy? I don’t think so.

“So again, that’s where, in the moment, if I would have thought that I would have been suspended, yeah, I wouldn’t have done it. Especially if I was going to get six games. So that’s part of it that gets tough sometimes, to know where the line was, when it changes for each player and each night.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.