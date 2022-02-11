Matt Turner’s summer transfer to Arsenal has been completed, Revolution announce

Matt Turner went from an unrecruited high school player to Fairfield University to an undrafted free agent who signed with the Revolution in 2016.

The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year didn’t start in net for New England until 2018, and made his international debut for the US men’s national team just last year.

But Turner’s rise over the past few seasons has landed him a new home. The Revolution officially announced Friday they have agreed to transfer the star goalkeeper to Arsenal FC of the English Premier League.