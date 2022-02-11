MIAA lifting mask mandate for indoor high school sports on Feb. 28

The decision comes after Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools will be lifted Feb. 28.

“To remain consistent with the [Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] mask requirement update, beginning February 28, 2022, the MIAA mask-wearing protocols will end,” Baldwin said.

The MIAA will lift its mask mandate for indoor high school sports during the winter season on Feb. 28, executive director Bob Baldwin said Friday.

With the statewide tournament approaching, Baldwin said the MIAA will defer to host schools and venues for specific mask-wearing protocols at the local level, and said member schools will need to communicate their regulations.

For example, Boston mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday she will not lift the mask mandate in Boston Public Schools on Feb. 28. Worcester has extended the mandate until March 7, a week after the return from school vacation. But the board of health will meet on Wednesday to vote whether or not to lift the mask mandate in public spaces in the city.

Players, coaches, referees, and spectators have worn masks at sporting events since high school competition returned during the fall season in 2020. The mask mandate continued last winter, but was removed for outdoor sports last spring and this fall before returning this winter.

“As we have learned throughout this ordeal, we will continue to monitor facts that we receive to inform future decision-making,” said Baldwin. “I would like to commend the perseverance and understanding of all stakeholders as you have attempted to adhere to the arduous task of masking guidelines during this winter athletic season.”











