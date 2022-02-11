Mikaela Shiffrin gave a heartfelt interview after finishing the super-G

“I think I had a really good plan, and the course ran pretty similar to how I thought,” she said on the NBC broadcast. “To be honest, that was quite a big relief because after the last few days, sort of what I expected — not even from a results perspective — what I expected from the feeling of the course is not how it went.”

For the first time at the 2022 Winter Games, Shiffrin crossed the finish line in an event.

Despite finishing out of medal contention, American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin had reasons to be encouraged following her showing in the super-G Friday morning (Thursday night in Boston).

Advertisement

Shiffrin surprisingly skied out early in her first runs of both the giant slalom and the slalom, staying on the slope for a total of 16 seconds. The back-to-back “Did Not Finish” results were extremely difficult for Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, to process.

Her performance Friday seemed much needed.

“It felt really nice,” she said. “It’s like the one thing that makes a little bit of sense — how I thought the trail was going to run and how it might feel was pretty much how it did. I was able to handle it, which I was questioning a lot the last few days.”

Shiffrin placed ninth out of 44 entrants, with a time of 1:14.35. She finished 0.79 seconds behind Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami, who won gold.

No matter her result, Shiffrin has remained willing to speak candidly to the media throughout her time in Beijing. After skiing out of the slalom, she admitted she was questioning her mentality and approach to the sport.

Completing the super-G served as a step in the right direction.

“I think today I proved to myself that I can still trust my instincts a bit,” she said. “That’s really, really huge.”

Advertisement

Shiffrin also opened up about the support she’s received following her uncharacteristically poor showings. Multiple Olympic athletes — from gymnast Simone Biles to former skier Lindsey Vonn to retired soccer forward Abby Wambach — have penned kind messages on social media.

“I don’t feel like I deserve it,” Shiffrin said. “It’s been insane how many people have reached out and tried to cheer me up. Every time someone sends a message, I’m just thinking, ‘Oh, you don’t have to waste your time on me.’ I’m going to be fine. I have Olympic medals and I’ve had great success and a lot of triumphant moments and plenty to be happy about over the last years.”

The messages from the public haven’t gone unnoticed, either.

“For all the people that have been sending me support, I can only say thank you because there’s not enough time to answer everything and certainly it’s not possible to answer it emphatically enough with how much I appreciate just the kindest words I could ever imagine, and I don’t feel that I deserve it,” she said.

“I would never have expected to feel — in this moment, severely underperforming in an Olympics — I would never have felt that humans could be so kind. I just never would have expected that. It’s the most surprising thing of my Olympic experience, is how kind people have been in the face of my failure.”

Up next for Shiffrin is the women’s downhill competition on Tuesday. She said she will begin training for the event before evaluating her status. If Shiffrin continues with her plan to compete in all five disciplines, she will also race in the alpine combined on Feb. 17.

Advertisement

Shiffrin reiterated the disappointment she harbors over her giant slalom and slalom performances, saying she feels bad for letting both herself and the world down. But she acknowledged things seem to be trending up.

“I feel a lot more positive and a little bit of relief after skiing the super-G, to know that it’s not so difficult,” Shiffrin said. “Good skiing is good skiing, and I can really go for that. I feel a lot more optimistic right now.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.