A more comfortable Mac Jones emerges

Mic’d up Jones was caught busting the chops of Patriots (and AFC) teammate Matthew Slater – “I wish I played with Slater in the ‘80s. They had those leather helmets” — and NFC opponent (and Eagles cornerback) Darius Slay — “Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?”

After the Patriots quarterback spent 2021 in the role of the buttoned-up rookie, he let his hair down during last Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Jones completed 12 of 16 passes for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a game that was hardly recognizable as football. The stats hardly matter but the experience of being around some of the NFL’s top players — and professionals — surely did.

It was a good sign to see the precocious Jones so comfortable in this element. His energy and enthusiasm was infectious throughout the week — he shined during the skills competition — and gave Patriots fans a reason to stay tuned to otherwise unwatchable events.

He provided the highlight of the day when he either didn’t hear or ignored a whistle declaring him down — tackling was verboten in Las Vegas — and he ran untouched for what he thought was a touchdown. Jones celebrated with a hilarious version of the ubiquitous “Griddy” dance, delighting the crowd in Sin City and outposts far and wide.

His moves lit up Twitter with his Patriots teammates weighing in with cackles and critiques, including Damien Harris’s message to “Slide McCorkle!!”

Perhaps the most telling tweet, however, came from former Patriot Chandler Jones, who played for the NFC.

“Also became a Big Mac Jones fan this weekend lol . . . the Griddy was the cherry on top,’’ Chandler wrote.

It was a sign of respect earned.

Despite being just 23, Jones was often lauded by his teammates for the leadership he displayed — quietly during his training camp battle with Cam Newton and more vocally after winning the starter’s job.

Patriot veterans quickly took to Jones, insisting he was a cool and confident customer that had a big personality.

It was always behind the scenes, however. Jones steered clear of anything that might cause any kind of controversy in his biweekly meetings with reporters. He refused to take a stand on Halloween candy or Christmas movies and when Matthew Judon stirred the pot with his anti-mac-and-cheese stand, Jones, who was coincidentally nicknamed “Mac and cheese” by Newton, quipped, “I mean, it’s food. But I don’t really want to focus on that right now.’’

Pro Bowl week shed some light on what Jones’s locker room mates were talking about all season: He’s a pacesetter.

Hopefully, Jones lets his hair down more with the media in his sophomore season.

Calling the shots

Listening to Judon’s appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub Wednesday, it’s even more clear than ever that it’s not necessary to name specific coordinators in the NFL.

Judon confirmed what was widely believed, that Steve Belichick calls the defensive plays, while also leading the defensive meetings with Jerod Mayo.

The outside linebacker and New England’s top pass rusher said it’s not necessary to have one voice above all others in order to be successful.

“When we’re in a meeting, it’s not like only the defensive coordinator talks,’’ he said, meaning all the defensive coaches and players have input.”

As in all ventures, the more informed opinions that are added to the mix, the higher the chances for success. Being a good listener can be as valuable as being a good communicator.

The defensive coaches took a lot of criticism when the Patriots stumbled down the stretch and were bounced from the playoffs early. It goes with the territory but, from this view, it seemed proportionally unfair.

When New England ran off seven straight victories in the middle of the season, boosted in large part by its defense, the de facto co-defensive coordinators didn’t get a ton of credit for the turnaround. They should have. They helped design game plans that flummoxed several high-profile quarterbacks, including Justin Herbert, Matt Ryan, and Jared Allen, and had many professional pundits calling them one of the league’s top defenses.

Judon said more of the onus falls on the players for the club’s post bye week collapse

“[The coaches] were calling the right stuff,’’ Judon said. “It was just we weren’t playing good football, and I think after like two games [into the slide], then everybody tried to start making a play. Like, ‘I’m going to be the player that does this. I’m going to be the player that does that’ instead of just playing within the defensive scheme and stuff like that.”

Mayo has head start

Mayo will likely be a head coach in the near future. He’s bright, he’s a straight shooter, and players love him. A favorite quote about the former All-Pro linebacker came a few years ago from Jamie Collins, who said, “Mayo’s a cheat code” for linebackers. Mayo’s goal is to be a head coach and WEEI this week that he’d love that to happen New England but he doesn’t see that happening soon. “Bill [Belichick] is still as sharp as ever. This guy is still going. You can say he’s getting older or whatever, but this guy, he’s still there,’’ Mayo said. “He still works harder than a lot of other people. We’ll see what happens. That would be the best-case scenario that I could stay around here, but I’m just not sure.’’ . . . Now, back to the Pro Bowl. In the words of Dr. Emmett Brown: “Something’s gotta be done!” What used to be a day that featured some fun and a hint strategy has become a snoozefest. I mean, there’s guys in helmets and pads and I saw a Duke or two, but this was hardly football. It’s understandable that get that guys — particularly impending free agents — don’t want to risk injury. So don’t. Expand the skills competition to a multiple day event and find some ways to incorporate linemen and linebackers into the competition (strength tests, anyone?). Heck, even go all the way and make it a flag football game . . . Condolences on the recent and unexpected passing of former longtime Malden High football coach Paul Finn. Watching Finn’s Golden Tornado teams in the 1970s and ‘80s (and serving as a part-time waterboy) was where I developed a love for the game. As father, teacher, and principal, his impact on the students of Malden stretched far beyond the gridiron.

