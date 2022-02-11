Nils Van der Poel breaks own world record to win second speedskating gold of Beijing Games

Swedish speedskater Nils van der Poel broke his own world record and captured his second gold medal of the Games with a dominant victory in the men’s 10,000-meter Friday.

Van der Poel added to his victory in the 5,000, which was a much closer affair.

The longest race on the Olympic program was a blowout.

“We wanted to have a good set-up to break the world record, but we didn’t want to Hail Mary it too much,” said van der Poel, who had 12:35 as his goal. “I felt like that was reaching for the full capacity but not stretching it too much.”

He underestimated what he had in those powerful legs.

“With eight laps to go I felt like, ‘OK, I’ve got the gold within control,” van der Poel said. “Now I just need to not (mess) it up.”

He almost did.

Van der Poel stumbled a bit with about 2 1/2 laps remaining, but managed to stay on his feet, swung both arms to build extra speed, and breezed across the line with plenty of time to spare in 12 minutes, 30.74 seconds.

The Swede easily broke the world mark of 12:32.95 that he set in February 2021 and was more than nine seconds ahead of the Olympic record set four years ago by reigning champion Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada.

The silver medal went to Patrick Roest of the Netherlands, the same spot he took behind van der Poel in the 5,000. Roest was nearly 14 seconds off the winning pace in 12:44.59. Italy’s Davide Ghiotto (12:45.98) won bronze.

Van der Poel’s victory came after he ripped the Dutch federation over a report that it was trying to influence ice makers and other officials at the Olympic oval to set up conditions that benefit its skaters.

While saying he had nothing against athletes from the Netherlands, van der Poel called the report a sign of “corruption” that needed to be investigated by the IOC and the International Skating Union.

“It’s not fun to be the guy saying the word ‘corruption,’” van der Poel said. “But I think it’s my moral obligation to protect the morals of the sport. That’s more important than winning.”

Suzanne Schulting defends speedskating title

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands successfully defended her Olympic title in 1,000 short track speedskating Friday night.

She set the world and Olympic records of 1 minute, 26.514 seconds in the quarterfinals. She wasn’t as fast in the final, finishing in 1:28.391.

Schulting is the second woman to defend an Olympic title in the 1,000 after Chun Lee-Kyung of South Korea did it at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Choi Minjeong of South Korea took silver. She finished fourth in 2018, the only time her country had missed the podium since the event’s debut in 1994.

Hanne Desmet of Belgium earned bronze, her country’s first short track medal at the Olympics.

Arianna Fontana of Italy was penalized for a lane change that caused contact with American Kristen Santos. Both skaters went down and slid on their sides into the padding.

Fontana, the most decorated skater in Olympic short track, was chasing an 11th career medal, having already earned two in Beijing.

Schulting won her semifinal and Santos won the other semifinal with a faster time than the Dutchwoman. Santos was in the mix early in the final before Fontana wiped out both of them.

In the men’s 500, Wu Dajing of China opened defense of his Olympic title by advancing to Sunday’s quarterfinals. Teammate Ren Ziwei, the 1,000 champion in Beijing, also moved on.

They’ll be joined by brothers Liu Shaolin Sandor and Liu Shaoang of Hungary, 1,500 champion Hwang Daeheon of South Korea, 1,500 silver medalist Steven Dubois of Canada, and John-Henry Krueger of Hungary. American Ryan Pivirotto also advanced.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland takes 2nd biathlon gold

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland put in the best performance of her career, hitting all 10 targets and finishing the 7.5-kilometer women’s sprint race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds for her third biathlon medal — and second gold — at the Beijing Games.

The Norwegian was on the gold-medal winning mixed relay team during the opening biathlon race and won bronze in the 15-kilometer individual race earlier in the week.

Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg, in her first Olympics, also shot clean and skied to silver, 30.9 seconds back.

Dorothea Wierer of Italy came in 37.2 seconds behind Roeiseland for bronze, her first individual Olympic medal. She won bronze in the mixed relay in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games.

Christopher Grotheer captures skeleton gold

Christopher Grotheer was a runaway winner in the men’s skeleton event that ended Friday night, the first German to win gold in the discipline where sliders navigate the icy chute headfirst at speeds that can exceed 80 miles per hour.

Grotheer’s four-run time over two days of competition was 4:01.01. Axel Jungk, another German, won silver in 4:01.67 and Yan Wengang of China won the bronze in 4:01.77.

There have been five gold medals handed out so far in sliding events at these Beijing Games — all five of them won by Germans. Germany went 4-for-4 in luge events to open the sliding competitions in Beijing, and now has eight medals through five events at the Yanqing Sliding Center.