Sahith Theegala has a two-stroke lead at WM Phoenix Open after making it on a sponsor exemption

“Just thankful that I’m here and trying to make the most out of the opportunity,” Theegala said. “No expectations at all, honestly.”

Making his tournament debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala shot a 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at firm, fast, and fan-packed TPC Scottsdale.

Sahith Theegala made up for a messy finish Friday morning in the suspended first round of the WM Phoenix Open in a hurry — and kept on going.

Koepka shot his second straight 66. He’s the last player to win the event in his first appearance, doing it in 2015 for his first PGA Tour title.

“Striking it good, maybe lost a little bit of speed there on a few putts,” Koepka said. “But the greens they’re getting fast, they’re getting firm. It will be interesting to see what they’re like tomorrow.”

Schauffele had a bogey-free 65. He tied for second last year.

“Relatively stress-free, which is always nice around the property,” Schauffele said. “There’s a lot going on.”

Theegala had the lead Thursday night at 7 under when darkness suspended play. The 24-year-old, ranked 318th in the world, resumed play on the par-4 eighth by missing a par putt.

“I wasn’t too upset about the way it started,” Theegala said. “I had a 15-footer to start the day, so I was like, ‘OK, just put a good roll on it and see what happens.’ I put a good roll, just missed.”

He also bogeyed the par-4 ninth for a 66 to fall a stroke behind K.H. Lee.

“I put it under the lip of the fairway bunker,” Theegala said, “I’m like, ‘OK, I can’t do much about that, right?’ I knew if I kept putting the ball in the fairway, I’m going to have scoring opportunities, so it was nice to reset for the 30 or 40 minutes that I had in between the rounds.”

In the second round, Theegala hit wedges close for birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, two-putted for birdie on the par-5 third, and made a 10-footer on the par-4 fifth. He bogeyed No. 8 again, then two-putted for birdie on the par-5 13th and holed out for birdie from off the green on the par-4 14th.

In front of many of the more than 175,00 fans who jammed the final holes, Theegala made a 12-foot putt to save par on the par-3 16th. He hit a wedge to 3 1/2 feet for birdie on the par-4 17th, and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th to get to 12-under 130.

Trying to become the first player to win on a sponsor exemption since Martin Laird in the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open, the 6-foot-3 Theegala grew up in Chino Hills, California, and starred at Pepperdine. In 2020, he swept the three major college player of the year awards.

He’s playing for the fourth straight week, with his parents and some family members attending them all.

“It’s really cool to know that they’re there,” Theegala said.

PGA — Former Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green shot a 2-under 70 and trails surprise leader and fellow West Australian golfer Whitney Hillier by two strokes after two rounds of the Vic Open.

Hillier shot a 5-under 68 on the Creek course at 13th Beach Golf Links and has a two-round total of 10-under 135. Green played the par-72 Beach course on Friday.

Two other players were tied for third, six strokes behind Hillier.

The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament in mixed groups at 13th Beach. Both the Beach and Creek courses were used again on Friday, with only the Beach course featuring for the final two rounds on the weekend.

Green won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, beating defending champion Park Sung-hyun by one stroke.

In the men’s tournament, Australian John Lyras increased his lead to three strokes after a 6-under 66. He had a two-round total of 14-under 130.

The top three finishers in the men’s tournament will qualify for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, scheduled for July 14-17 on the Old Course. Following the cancellation of the New Zealand Open this year due to pandemic quarantine restrictions, the qualifying spots were allocated to the Vic Open.

The Vic Open was not held last year due to the pandemic.

European — Ryan Fox shot 3-under 69 to open a three-stroke lead after two rounds of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic .

The 211th-ranked New Zealander mixed six birdies with three bogeys for a 36-hole total of 12-under 132 at Al Hamra Golf Club in the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” of the European tour.

Oliver Bekker set a course record with a 62 to join five other players three strokes off the lead.

The 37-year-old South African looked unlikely to make the cut after an opening 73 in the second consecutive week at Al Hamra. But an eagle on the par-5 14th, to go with nine birdies and a bogey, left Bekker with a share of second place.

“Ten under par, even if somebody said eight or seven under par I would have said ‘Thank you very much,’ so I’m very happy,” the 152nd-ranked Bekker said.

Fellow South Africans Zander Lombard (63) and Justin Harding (67) are tied with Bekker along with Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal (67), and Italy’s Francesco Laporta and Australian Jason Scrivener, who both carded 69.

The 66th-ranked Robert MacIntyre (70) of Scotland was in a group of six players four shots off the lead.

Fox said his play was “a bit scrappier” than his first-round 63, which had given him a two-shot lead overnight.

“I didn’t drive it quite as well, a little sloppy hitting in the water on the last — that doesn’t help — but hit my irons really good and gave myself plenty of chances,” the 35-year-old Fox said.

Adrian Otaegui and Li Haotong had also recorded course-record rounds of 63s over the last two weeks, before Bekker’s big day.

