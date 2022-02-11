‘SHE IS A CHILD.’ Star figure skaters speak out in support of Russian skater who tested positive for banned substance

Valieva, who is favored to win the women’s individual skating event, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg six weeks ago. The positive test means the gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee team — so named because Russia has been banned from competing under its own name due to previous doping scandals — is now in doubt.

Former Olympic figure skating stars are speaking out this week in defense of Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian skater at the center of the latest doping scandal, ahead of a hearing in which officials will decide whether to allow her to continue competing.

But former Olympic athletes in the United States, including stars Adam Rippon and Ashley Wagner, are condemning the ROC’s coaches and governing body — arguing it was the adults around Valieva who are to blame.

“This young girl is just 15. She’s a minor. The adults around her have completely failed her. They’ve put her in this awful situation and should be punished,” Adam Rippon, a former Team USA figure skater who is now at the Beijing Games as a coach to American Mariah Bell.

In a series of tweets, Rippon also blasted the Russian Olympics officials and said the International Olympic Committee’s ban on Russia’s participation did not go far enough.

“I believe that the ROC athletes are doing what they’re told in an effort to please their coaches and federation. I blame those in charge. Flops,” he said. “A positive test is a positive test. Testing negative now doesn’t negate the fact that there were performance enhancing drugs involved in the process. It’s a [expletive] shame. It didn’t need to come to this. SHE IS A CHILD.”

Former German skater Katarina Witt, who won gold at the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games, called Valieva a “child prodigy” and “radiant star.”

“As an athlete, you always follow the advice of your confidants, in this case she probably followed her coach and medical team. You are taught from a very young age to trust them, they know what’s right for you and what’s wrong!!!” she wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “Kamila has learned her quadruple jumps with infinite diligence and courage. No doping would have helped her to land these!!!”

Witt called for a permanent ban for the adults who she said were responsible for the doping.

“It is a shame, and the responsible adults should be banned from the sport forever!!! What they knowingly did to her, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and makes my athlete’s heart cry infinitely,” she said.

Ashley Wagner, another former American Olympic skater, tweeted that Valieva has “just been thrown to the wolves,” and said the situation around the latest doping scandal is complicated by the fact that the athlete in question is just 15 years old.

Trimetazidine is a drug given to patients with heart problems. It’s unclear if Valieva suffers from any heart conditions, but when given to athletes the drug can have performance enhancing effects by improving endurance. The positive test was flagged by a laboratory in Sweden only on Tuesday — the day after Valieva helped the Russians win the team event and just hours before the medal ceremony, which was then postponed. Whether the Russians will lose that gold medal will be decided later.

Valieva was hit with an immediate interim ban from the Beijing Olympics by the Russian anti-doping agency known as RUSADA, which oversaw testing at the national championships. On Wednesday, a RUSADA disciplinary panel upheld her appeal and overturned the skater’s interim ban.

The rushed hearing will only consider the question of the provisional ban at these Olympics, said the International Testing Agency, which is prosecuting on behalf of the IOC. The ITA was formed by the IOC in 2018 in the wake of the Russian doping scandal to manage international testing and to design the anti-doping program for the Olympics.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

