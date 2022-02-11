fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

A Shot For Life Clash Against Cancer lacrosse all-star games set for Saturday

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated February 11, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Franklin High's Kaitlyn Carney (left) will play in Saturday's A Shot for Life Clash Against Cancer in Weymouth.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

A Shot For Life Inc., a non-profit founded by Catholic Memorial graduate Mike Slonina with the intention of using basketball events to fund health and cancer initiatives, continues to expand into other sports.

On Saturday, ASFL will host its first lacrosse all-star games at the Union Sports Complex in Weymouth. Players selected from throughout Massachusetts will compete in a boys’ all-star game at 3:30, followed by a girls’ all-star game at 6:30.

The players selected are a mix of student-athletes from public schools, private schools in the Independent School League, and alumni who are currently playing in college. All players had to reach a fundraising minimum to compete in the all-star event.

The event has already raised over $68,000 in cancer research funds at Massachusetts General Hospital, with the expectation of more donations to come. Those interested in volunteering or donating to ASFL can visit https://www.ashotforlife.org/.

Boys’ Roster

Adam Figler, Belmont Hill

Aidan O’Neil, Tabor Academy

Alex Colella, Duxbury

Alex Dixon, Brooks

Andrew Hahm, St. Sebastian’s

Ben Ryan, Xaverian Brothers

Brendan Poirier, Rivers

Brian Shortt, Catholic Memorial

Brody Upton, Nobles

David Herlihy, Lincoln-Sudbury

David Sullivan, Roxbury Latin

Ethan O’Neill, Belmont Hill

Evan O’Neil, Tabor Academy

Jack Taylor, Lawrence Academy

Jake Gilbert, Xaverian Brothers

James Carroll, BC High

Kyle Goodwin, Newton North

Kyle Piersiak, Needham

Lucca Casagrande, Milton Academy

Matthew Swirbalus, St. Sebastian’s

Matthew Torrey, Belmont Hill

Maximo Fenn, Catholic Memorial

Murphy McLaughlin, Milton Academy

Nick Pisano, Needham

Nico Berger, BB&N

Oran Gelinas, Middlesex

Owen Umansky, Governor’s Academy

PJ McKeigue, St. Sebastian’s

Ralph Vogel, Milton Academy

Sam Raye Steiner, Middlesex

Tate Seeman, Deerfield Academy

Teddy O’Rourke, Brewster Academy

Tim McNamara, Tabor Academy

Girls’ Roster

Abby Booth, Williston Northampton

Alanna Dumalac, Wellesley

Alex Blake, Medfield

Allie Zorn, Bedford

Anna Kenney, Thayer Academy

Annie O’Keefe, Nobles

Brooke McLoy, Thayer Academy

Callie Batchelder, Governor’s Academy

Campbell Johnston, Duxbury

Carly Peterson, Rivers

Caroline Kendall, Thayer Academy

Caroline Whelan, Walpole

Cass Belsito, New Hampton

Emma Davis, Nobles

Eva Chouinard, Thayer Academy

Fiona O’Keefe, Nobles

Grace Bean, Williston Northampton

Jamie Tanner, Franklin

Jayne Feeney, Milton Academy

Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin

Kate Deehan, Westwood

Kate Mautz, Phillips Exeter

Katie Peterson, Franklin

Kean Sneath, Lincoln-Sudbury

Kelly Blake, Medfield

Kenzie Baker, Franklin

Kristina Pisano, Needham

Lauren Lefebvre, Marlborough

Lilly Stoller, Milton Academy

Lindsay LeFebvre, Marlborough

Lindsey Diomede, Westwood

Nicola Donlan, Lincoln-Sudbury

Reagan O’Brien, Boston Latin School

Reilly Walsh, Notre Dame

