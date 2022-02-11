A Shot For Life Clash Against Cancer lacrosse all-star games set for Saturday

A Shot For Life Inc., a non-profit founded by Catholic Memorial graduate Mike Slonina with the intention of using basketball events to fund health and cancer initiatives, continues to expand into other sports.

On Saturday, ASFL will host its first lacrosse all-star games at the Union Sports Complex in Weymouth. Players selected from throughout Massachusetts will compete in a boys’ all-star game at 3:30, followed by a girls’ all-star game at 6:30.

The players selected are a mix of student-athletes from public schools, private schools in the Independent School League, and alumni who are currently playing in college. All players had to reach a fundraising minimum to compete in the all-star event.