A Shot For Life Clash Against Cancer lacrosse all-star games set for Saturday

A Shot For Life Inc., a non-profit founded by Catholic Memorial graduate Mike Slonina with the intention of using basketball events to fund health and cancer initiatives, continues to expand into other sports.
On Saturday, ASFL will host its first lacrosse all-star games at the Union Sports Complex in Weymouth. Players selected from throughout Massachusetts will compete in a boys’ all-star game at 3:30, followed by a girls’ all-star game at 6:30.
The players selected are a mix of student-athletes from public schools, private schools in the Independent School League, and alumni who are currently playing in college. All players had to reach a fundraising minimum to compete in the all-star event.
The event has already raised over $68,000 in cancer research funds at Massachusetts General Hospital, with the expectation of more donations to come. Those interested in volunteering or donating to ASFL can visit https://www.ashotforlife.org/.
Boys’ Roster
Adam Figler, Belmont Hill
Aidan O’Neil, Tabor Academy
Alex Colella, Duxbury
Alex Dixon, Brooks
Andrew Hahm, St. Sebastian’s
Ben Ryan, Xaverian Brothers
Brendan Poirier, Rivers
Brian Shortt, Catholic Memorial
Brody Upton, Nobles
David Herlihy, Lincoln-Sudbury
David Sullivan, Roxbury Latin
Ethan O’Neill, Belmont Hill
Evan O’Neil, Tabor Academy
Jack Taylor, Lawrence Academy
Jake Gilbert, Xaverian Brothers
James Carroll, BC High
Kyle Goodwin, Newton North
Kyle Piersiak, Needham
Lucca Casagrande, Milton Academy
Matthew Swirbalus, St. Sebastian’s
Matthew Torrey, Belmont Hill
Maximo Fenn, Catholic Memorial
Murphy McLaughlin, Milton Academy
Nick Pisano, Needham
Nico Berger, BB&N
Oran Gelinas, Middlesex
Owen Umansky, Governor’s Academy
PJ McKeigue, St. Sebastian’s
Ralph Vogel, Milton Academy
Sam Raye Steiner, Middlesex
Tate Seeman, Deerfield Academy
Teddy O’Rourke, Brewster Academy
Tim McNamara, Tabor Academy
Girls’ Roster
Abby Booth, Williston Northampton
Alanna Dumalac, Wellesley
Alex Blake, Medfield
Allie Zorn, Bedford
Anna Kenney, Thayer Academy
Annie O’Keefe, Nobles
Brooke McLoy, Thayer Academy
Callie Batchelder, Governor’s Academy
Campbell Johnston, Duxbury
Carly Peterson, Rivers
Caroline Kendall, Thayer Academy
Caroline Whelan, Walpole
Cass Belsito, New Hampton
Emma Davis, Nobles
Eva Chouinard, Thayer Academy
Fiona O’Keefe, Nobles
Grace Bean, Williston Northampton
Jamie Tanner, Franklin
Jayne Feeney, Milton Academy
Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin
Kate Deehan, Westwood
Kate Mautz, Phillips Exeter
Katie Peterson, Franklin
Kean Sneath, Lincoln-Sudbury
Kelly Blake, Medfield
Kenzie Baker, Franklin
Kristina Pisano, Needham
Lauren Lefebvre, Marlborough
Lilly Stoller, Milton Academy
Lindsay LeFebvre, Marlborough
Lindsey Diomede, Westwood
Nicola Donlan, Lincoln-Sudbury
Reagan O’Brien, Boston Latin School
Reilly Walsh, Notre Dame