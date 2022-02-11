There’s a lot riding on the proposal MLB makes to its players Saturday

After having their request for a federal mediator to assist negotiations rejected, the owners have taken 11 days to work on this counterproposal.

During his rough-around-the-edges press conference Thursday in Orlando, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred vowed that when labor talks resume in Manhattan Saturday, players are going to be handed a “good proposal.”

What is or isn’t a good labor proposal by Major League Baseball will be put to the test Saturday.

It comes at a perilous juncture of the 73-day lockout, with an on-time start and a possibly shortened regular season riding on how the players respond.

Advertisement

Perhaps the players, after seeing significant concessions on issues such as minimum salaries, competitive balance tax threshold, service-time manipulation, salary arbitration, and competitive integrity, will look across the table and say something like, “Crikey, this is a good proposal!” and that will mark the beginning to the end of the first baseball work stoppage in 26 years.

Talks would rapidly accelerate, and the prospect of Manfred and union chief Tony Clark, flanked by lead negotiators Dan Halem from MLB and Bruce Meyer of the MLBPA, posing for happy pictures in midtown Manhattan sometime next week would become real.

As appealing as it is to imagine, that scenario is a plot twist few expect.

To date, each side has managed to infuriate the other consistently with proposals pitched as thoughtful and responsive but received with underwhelmed, dejected, and mistrustful reactions.

Since formally rejecting MLB’s request for federal mediation, players have begun expressing themselves with more regularity and saltiness on Twitter.

That led to Manfred’s appearance at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando Thursday, when he opted not to announce a delay to the start of spring training.

Advertisement

In his effort to advance Saturday’s talks in a spirit of conciliation, progress, and hope, Manfred also at times was unable to keep himself from sounding detached from the mood and resolve of the players and the state of the game in the public eye.

Even while its business arms at the owners meetings were promoting the idea of MLB being more active and responsive to fans on social media, Manfred pooh-poohed criticism of him from players on social media as “tactical.”

A question about how he would reconcile the owners’ 43-day layoff between the start of the lockout and new proposals prompted Manfred to explain the owners’ timing, ending with a barb about how “phones work two ways.”

That locked-out players would be the ones bearing the responsibility to initiate talks was an idea that might have played well at the owners meetings, but it flopped in the public arena.

Manfred was asked if owning a baseball team was a good investment. Even though team valuations have risen at a steady clip and the owners had just been briefed at the meetings that business has been good lately, Manfred implied that teams are not a good investment.

“The return on those investments is below what you’d get in the stock market,” he said. “With a lot more risk.”

He later interrupted himself to go back to the trust theme by reminding all that he was in charge of the last four labor negotiations, none of which resulted in a work stoppage.

Advertisement

“I’m the same person today as I was in 1998 when I took that labor job,” said Manfred, again sounding unaware how that might play when viewed against all the changes and growth to the game over the last quarter-century and how it may sound to a player who was not even born in 1998.

The importance of the proposal Manfred sends to the players Saturday can’t be under-emphasized.

As referendums go on this labor battle and, increasingly, the commissioner himself, the proposal is already guaranteed to be a good one.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.