Three more baseball players suspended for doping

Pitchers Joe Flores of Colorado, Lenny Polanco and Jesus Tovar of Minnesota, and Alan Ramirez of Miami were suspended for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s minor league drug program. All four are assigned to the Dominican Summer League. San Francisco Giants pitcher Austin Reich was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant. He is assigned to High-A West Eugene. Fourteen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program. Players with major league contracts have not been tested since Dec. 1 while Major League Baseball and the players’ association negotiate in collective bargaining following the expiration of the labor contract and Joint Drug Program.

Medina Spirit, the racehorse whose victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby had been called into question by a failed post-race drug test, may have died of a heart attack, but a necropsy report was inconclusive, according to California regulators Friday. Hair, blood, and urine samples showed no evidence of doping. The colt died Dec. 6 after working 5 furlongs at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Southern California. The necropsy was conducted by veterinarians and forensic experts at the University of California, Davis. “A definitive cause of death was not established despite extensive testing,” the California Horse Racing Board said in a statement. Medina Spirit had swollen lungs, foam in his windpipe and an enlarged spleen, all common when horses die suddenly, the board said. Those conditions are “compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death,” it said.

GOLF

Fox leads, while Bekker charges

Ryan Fox shot 3-under 69 to open a three-stroke lead after two rounds of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The 211th-ranked New Zealander mixed six birdies with three bogeys for a 36-hole total of 12-under 132 at Al Hamra Golf Club in the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” of the European tour. Oliver Bekker set a course record with a 62 to join five other players three strokes off the lead.

COLLEGES

Auburn clears Harsin after internal review

Auburn announced it will retain football coach Bryan Harsin after conducting what it called “a fact-finding review” of the program that included interviews with current and former players and coaches. Eighteen players left the program following the season along with defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who departed to take the same role at Oklahoma State. Harsin also fired Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator and named Austin Davis to replace him, only to watch Davis step down for personal reasons last month. “Let me be clear — our university, the administration and the entire Board of Trustees stand behind Coach Harsin and are ready to help him succeed as the leader of our football program,” school president Jay Gogue said in a statement. “It is my hope and expectation that the entire Auburn family will join us in uniting behind Coach Harsin. With that support, I have no doubt that Auburn football’s best days are ahead.” At one point ranked as high as No. 12 in 2021, the Tigers lost their final five games and went 6-7 in Harsin’s first season. Firing Harsin might have been financially unappealing for Auburn, which will pay Malzahn $21.45 million in buyout money over a four-year span after his 2020 firing (it also had to cover the bought-out contracts of Malzahn’s assistants). Auburn would owe Harsin $18 million if it fired him without cause, though ESPN reported that the school had conducted its review in part to determine whether it could fire Harsin for cause and not owe him a buyout . . . David Collins of the Clemson men’s basketball team was suspended one game by the ACC for a foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said was a “dangerous” play. Collins, a 6-foot-4-inch graduate transfer from South Florida, will miss the Tigers’ home game Saturday against Notre Dame. Moore stole the ball from Collins in the first half and appeared to have a clear lane for an uncontested layin. However, Collins undercut Moore while in the air and the Duke forward crashed hard against the floor. “One of the most dangerous plays that I’ve ever seen,” Krzyzewski said after the game. A few moments later, Clemson coach Brad Brownell and Collins jogged to Duke’s bench. Collins apologized to Krzyzewski and Moore, Krzyzewski hugging Collins twice. Collins apologized again in a statement on social media, saying he was trying to block the shot at the goal but got there too late and couldn’t stop his momentum. “I apologize to everybody for a reckless play I’m glad Wendell is okay,” Collins wrote in his post.

HOCKEY

Flyers lose Couturier for season

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier underwent back surgery Friday and will miss the rest of the season. Couturier was the Flyers’ top line center but had missed the last 17 games with the injury. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in the offseason. He ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers are 3-11-3 without Couturier, who is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

SOCCER

West Ham will stick with Zouma after animal incident

Kurt Zouma will remain available to play for West Ham amid an animal abuse inquiry and manager David Moyes hopes the public can forgive the embattled defender. Zouma was fined two weeks’ salary and lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas after he was filmed kicking and slapping a cat, while Moyes came under scrutiny for opting to start the France international in a game on Tuesday hours after the club condemned Zouma’s actions. Moyes on Friday described Zouma’s behavior in the video as “diabolical” but also said the 27-year-old player will be available Sunday when fourth-placed West Ham visits Leicester in the English Premier League. “We as a club took the decision that we’d make him available and I stand by that,” Moyes said at a news conference. “I’m not condoning him. His actions were terrible. We all accept that they were diabolical . . . but we’ve chosen to play him and we stand by that.”