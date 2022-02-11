fb-pixel Skip to main content

US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

By The Associated PressUpdated February 11, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Hagen Kearney of Team United States performed a trick during the Men's Snowboard Cross Qualification on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.Lars Baron/Getty

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime coach Peter Foley and the use of racist language by Olympian Hagen Kearney, both of whom are in China this week.

Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that Foley had taken naked photos of female athletes and made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally get under my skin.”

Chythlook-Sifsof is from Alaska and describes herself as Yupik and Inupiaq.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard released a statement that said it “takes all allegations seriously. Peter Foley remains as U.S. Snowboardcross team head coach while all recent allegations are being investigated.”

Advertisement

Foley did not immediately return texts left by The Associated Press. A message sent to the company representing Kearney, who finished 17th in men's snowboardcross, was not immediately returned.

In her Instagram post, Chythlook-Sifsof described events that happened in 2014. In bringing them up, she said “I cannot watch another Olympic Games without saying this publicly.”

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement: “We take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and follow protocols to ensure it is reported and managed properly.”

Cases are investigated by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which opened in 2017 to handle harassment and other abuse allegations inside U.S. sports.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video