Vermont’s Lindsey Jacobellis golden again, wins mixed team snowboard cross in Beijing

After waiting 16 years for her first Olympic gold medal, Vermont’s Lindsey Jacobellis added a second on Saturday in Beijing, winning the inaugural mixed team snowboard cross with teammate Nick Baumgartner, himself a 40-year-old first-time medalist.

The American duo won both halves of the final race, with Baumgartner giving Jacobellis a 0.04-second lead for her leg. Amid falling snow at the Genting Snow Park, the 36-year-old fell to third quickly among the four racers, but pulled back into second before Canadian and Italian riders crashed, then ran down 2018 Olympic champion Michela Moioli, cutting inside her on the penultimate turn and winning by 0.20 seconds.