OLYMPICS

Vermont’s Lindsey Jacobellis golden again, wins mixed team snowboard cross in Beijing

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated February 11, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Lindsey Jacobellis (bottom) reacts as Nick Baumgartner celebrates winning the snowboard mixed team cross big final on Saturday.BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

After waiting 16 years for her first Olympic gold medal, Vermont’s Lindsey Jacobellis added a second on Saturday in Beijing, winning the inaugural mixed team snowboard cross with teammate Nick Baumgartner, himself a 40-year-old first-time medalist.

The American duo won both halves of the final race, with Baumgartner giving Jacobellis a 0.04-second lead for her leg. Amid falling snow at the Genting Snow Park, the 36-year-old fell to third quickly among the four racers, but pulled back into second before Canadian and Italian riders crashed, then ran down 2018 Olympic champion Michela Moioli, cutting inside her on the penultimate turn and winning by 0.20 seconds.

Baumgartner, a four-time Olympian whose only previous top-5 finish in a Games was a fourth in the men’s event four years ago, and Jacobellis were the two oldest competitors in the field.

Jacobellis won Team USA’s first gold to begin her fifth Games in the women’s snowboard cross on Wednesday, becoming the oldest American woman to win gold at the Winter Games in any sport. She also became the oldest snowboarder to medal at the Olympics, a record Baumgartner broke on Saturday.




