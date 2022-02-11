Why was North Carolina’s governor tweeting at Bruins player Brad Marchand?

“Another impressive win by our [Hurricanes] against the Bruins tonight,” Cooper wrote. “Wouldn’t have mattered if the Lamborghini Marchand had played. His cheap shots last night will give him a lot more time to post pretentious, misleading smaller hockey market tripe anyway.”

Following the Bruins’ 6-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday, suspended Boston winger Brad Marchand was the subject of a tweet by North Carolina governor Roy Cooper.

Marchand was suspended for punching and high-sticking Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry in a 4-2 loss on Tuesday, to which Cooper alluded.

Marchand has had some things to say about the Hurricanes, and Cooper referenced those in his tweet.

Calling him “Lamborghini Marchand”: This goes back to mid-January, when Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck took offense to being compared with the 33-year-old Bruin. Marchand replied in an Instagram comment that it was like “comparing a Lambo to a Prius.”

The “smaller hockey market” line: This stems from a comment Marchand made on Twitter following another lopsided Bruins loss to the Hurricanes. After losing to Carolina 7-1 in January, Marchand replied to the Hurricanes not-so-subtly mocking tweet — ”L stands for Lamborghini” — by claiming “you’re still the reason we pay 20 percent in escrow.”

The escrow comment is tied to the league’s salary structure. Players pay a percentage of their salaries to escrow in order to help ensure that owners and players ultimately end up splitting league revenues equally even when there are shortfalls (as agreed upon in the league’s collective bargaining agreement). Marchand was insinuating that the Hurricanes — one of the league’s least valuable franchises, according to Forbes — are small market, and therefore one of the reasons why escrow is still necessary.

While much of the NHL’s revenue shortfalls are tied directly to the effects of the pandemic, escrow has been utilized for years. Still, Marchand’s comment was not entirely accurate: NHL players pay 17.2 percent of their salaries to escrow in the current season.

The two teams don’t play again in the regular season. The Hurricanes swept the Bruins in the three meetings this season, winning by a combined score of 16-1.