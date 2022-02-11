With strong defense, North Quincy boys’ basketball puts a stop to Pembroke’s unbeaten run

“We come down here in a hostile environment and they are undefeated so it’s a great win for us,” North Quincy coach Kevin Barrett said. “We expect to win every game this year and that was the case tonight.”

Those were the final points North Quincy scored in Friday’s Patriot League showdown, but they were enough as the Raiders defense rose to the occasion and made enough stops down the stretch to secure a 47-45 win and hand host Pembroke its first loss of the season in a defensive slugfest.

North Quincy freshman Kobe Nguyen delivered a no-look pass to Zach Taylor for a layup, silencing the Pembroke crowd and giving the Raiders a commanding six-point lead with a little more than one minute left.

In a game that featured six lead changes and a slow pace with points coming at a premium, North Quincy’s 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter decided the outcome.

Daithi Quinn (left), who had 14 points and 10 rebounds in North Quincy's victory, looks to pass the ball against Pembroke's Connor Lockhart. DebeeTlumacki

The Raiders trailed 41-34 when Nate Caldwell drained a right-wing triple. Daithi Quinn added a layup and a pair of free throws before Dylan Clifford capped the spurt with a triple, giving North Quincy a 44-41 lead it would not relinquish.

Quinn led the 14th-ranked Raiders (12-4) with 14 points and 10 rebounds after erupting for 44 points Wednesday against Everett. But others also stepped up with timely baskets.

Nguyen (9 points, 6 assists) connected on three 3-pointers in the opening half, while Taylor, Clifford, and Ethan Gao each added six points.

“I played horrible against Everett so I knew I needed to come back and play well,” said Nguyen, who started at point guard for the injured Nikko Mortel. “We really slowed the game down and played our game at our pace down the stretch.”

No. 8 Pembroke (15-1) was dealt a major blow in the second quarter with the game tied at 21 when leading scorer Brady Spencer sprained his ankle and did not return.

North Quincy's Dylan Clifford has his eyes on the ball as he battles with Pembroke's Connor Lockhart. DebeeTlumacki

The Titans, however, came out strong in the second half and led by as many as seven. After North Quincy took a 47-41 lead, Pembroke rattled off four straight points.

The Titans had a chance to tie with 1.3 seconds left, but the first free throw missed and the second one was missed intentionally. Quinn secured the rebound and made both at the other end with .5 seconds left.

“Getting the loss out of the way now hopefully gets the pressure off heading into the tournament,” Pembroke coach Matt Vincenzi said. “We’re not going to overreact to one loss. This is probably the proudest I’ve been with the team, playing a one-possession game against North Quincy without Spencer.”

Coach Matt Vincenzi said a loss in February wasn't the worst thing for his previously unbeaten Pembroke squad. DebeeTlumacki

New Mission 63, Latin Academy 60 — Junior Hassan Jenkins scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the third quarter to give the Titans (8-0) a 45-41 lead heading into the final frame. The Titans led, 51-41, with just over three minutes remaining but the defending Boston City League champion Dragons (11-2) rallied with one possession and nearly sent the game to overtime.

Kenmar Morgan added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Titans, who were playing their third game in three nights and have three more games scheduled the next three nights after the BCL paused its season for several weeks.

“We’ve had just eight practices since tryouts in November,” New Mission coach Malcolm Smith said. “I’m proud of these guys for figuring it out on the fly. We’ve been coming out slow all year long, but tonight we didn’t. I thought the guys fought pretty hard.”

Archbishop Williams 68, Cardinal Spellman 67 — Junior Josh Campbell (20 points) and freshman Julian Sustache (15 points) led the way as the Bishops (12-5) overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to steal a Catholic Central overtime win.

Bourne 68, Greater New Bedford 55 — Nate Reynolds scored 26 points while Shea Ullo had 12 and Leo Andrade 11 to spark the South Coast win for the Canalmen (6-8).

Central Catholic 101, Chelmsford 56 — Xavier McKenzie scored a team-high 21 points and Nick Sangermano (19 points) drilled five 3-pointers as the 10th-ranked Raiders (13-3) rolled at home in Merrimack Valley Conference action.

Dighton-Rehoboth 63, Apponequet 42 — Junior guard Kyle Mello (19 points) and senior forward Ryan Ouellette (15 points) sparked the Falcons (11-5) to a South Coast Conference road win.

Dover-Sherborn 63, Bellingham 51 — Captains Zach Spellman (22 points) and Luke Rinaldi (20 points) propelled the Raiders (14-2) to the Tri-Valley win.

Hingham 71, Duxbury 40 — Nick Johannes racked up 29 points in the Patriot League win for the host Harbormen (12-5).

Lowell Catholic 73, Whittier 64 — Sophomore Jarrell Freeman (17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) and junior Alijah Iraola (16 points) guided the host Crusaders (9-6) to the Commonwealth Conference victory.

Lynn English 58, Cambridge 50 — Tyrese Melo Garcia (16 points, 5 assists), Carmelo Buese (14 points), Josh Anderson (12 points, 15 rebounds), and Yael Vizcaino (10 points, 7 assists) carried the visiting Bulldogs (12-3) to the nonleague win.

Madison Park 68, Brighton 45 — Senior Lamarie Slayton (17 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals) put together the first triple-double for the Cardinals (3-6) in seven years in their Boston City League win.

Malden Catholic 64, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 54 — Jahmari Hamilton Brown (23 points, 12 rebounds), Tony Felder (12 points), and KC Uguawakazi (12 points) lifted the Lancers (11-2) to the Catholic Conference win.

Mansfield 56, Franklin 55 — Matty Hyland sank two go-ahead free throws with 13.4 seconds left to match a career-high 25 points as the ninth-ranked Hornets (14-3) escaped Franklin with the Hockomock League win over the 12th-ranked Panthers (15-3). Hyland also added eight boards and Trevor Foley produced a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double in the winning effort.

Milford 65, King Philip 63 — Justin Luchini gathered a rebound in the low post and banked in the winning bucket with 1.6 seconds left to hand the host Scarlet Hawks (1-14) their first Hockomock League win of the season.

Nantucket 61, Nauset 60 — JJ Bennett’s 17 points and 14 rebounds drove the Whalers (12-4) to come out on top in the close Cape & Islands League game.

Needham 47, Walpole 43 — John Hood scored 12 points to lead the host Rockets (13-5) to the Bay State Conference victory.

Newton South 53, New Bedford 38 — Jake Lemelman (18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks), Jaiden Soberanis (9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists), and Yoav Rabbie (13 points, 5 rebounds) powered the Lions (14-3) to their 12th straight win in the nonleague matchup.

North Reading 71, Triton 57 — Senior Cody Cannalonga (25 points) and junior Andrew Boulas (20 points) dominated the scoring for the Hornets (10-6) in a Cape Ann League win that clinched their berth in the state tournament.

Old Rochester 67, Somerset Berkley 58 — Ethan Dias had 27 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career in the South Coast Conference loss for the host Raiders (7-8).

Saint Joseph Prep 73, Boston United 38 — Kendric Diaz (17 points) and Darius Peterson (16 points) led the Phoenix (13-1) to a nonleague win.

Salem 56, Saugus 38 — Behind 21 points from Brayson Green and 16 more from Treston Abreu, the Witches (13-3) earned a Northeastern Conference win on the road.

Scituate 78, Quincy 46 — Michael Porter led the host Sailors (12-4) with 18 points in the Patriot League win.

Taunton 52, Attleboro 48 — Seniors Trent Santon (16 points) and Tristan Herry (12 points) powered the third-ranked Tigers (14-2) to victory in Hockomock League action.

West Bridgewater 77, Bishop Connolly 56 — Ryan Hulme scored a game-high 22 points in the Mayflower League victory for the host Wildcats (10-6).

Whitman-Hanson 59, Marshfield 44 — Amari Johnson scored 20 points in the Patriot League win for the host Panthers (11-7).

Xaverian 64, St. John’s Prep 57 — Senior Cole Martinez (18 points) and junior Dylan Benoit (15 points) lifted the visiting Hawks (2-12) to the Catholic Conference win.

Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.