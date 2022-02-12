fb-pixel Skip to main content

Inside the BSO’s concertmaster auditions

Updated February 12, 2022, 18 minutes ago
In 1984, Malcolm Lowe became the BSO's 10th concertmaster at age 31Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

  • Auditions begin with a preliminary round, in which the audition committee could hear approximately 40 people.
  • Some 20-25 candidates proceed to a semifinal round, which often takes place the same day or next day.
  • Usually 5-10 candidates progress to the first final round. The BSO music director joins the auditions at this point, and candidates are initially heard behind a screen.
  • The committee typically then winnows candidates through subsequent rounds of listening (during which the screen may be removed) and a series of votes until only a few candidates remain.
  • Those remaining candidates may be asked to return and perform with the orchestra, sometimes weeks or months later, as part of their audition.
  • When all audition rounds are complete, the committee takes an advisory vote to qualify one or more candidates for the position. The BSO Music Director makes the final decision.

— Adapted from information provided by the Boston Symphony Orchestra

