Inside the BSO’s concertmaster auditions

Auditions begin with a preliminary round, in which the audition committee could hear approximately 40 people.

Some 20-25 candidates proceed to a semifinal round, which often takes place the same day or next day.

Usually 5-10 candidates progress to the first final round. The BSO music director joins the auditions at this point, and candidates are initially heard behind a screen.

The committee typically then winnows candidates through subsequent rounds of listening (during which the screen may be removed) and a series of votes until only a few candidates remain.

Those remaining candidates may be asked to return and perform with the orchestra, sometimes weeks or months later, as part of their audition.