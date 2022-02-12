Walmart says vaccinated workers no longer have to wear masks in most states

Walmart said Friday that fully vaccinated employees would no longer have to wear masks unless state or local rules required it. The change is effective immediately, the giant retailer said in a memo to its staff.

Unvaccinated employees must continue to wear masks in its stores and offices until further notice, the memo said.

Walmart said it had made the decision after closely monitoring COVID trends across the country. It came at the end of a week in which Democratic governors from Connecticut to California began to lift statewide masking policies as coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant were dropping precipitously, and it is in line with similar announcements from other companies. Amazon said Thursday that vaccinated employees in warehouses in states that had dropped mask mandates could opt out of wearing masks as well.