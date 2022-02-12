3-alarm fire damages roof, solar panels at Newburyport printing company

Several dozen employees were inside the building at the time, but were able to evacuate on their own prior to the arrival of fire crews, the statement said.

The fire broke out at Bradford & Bigelow, a printing business located at 3 Perkins Way shortly after 10:30 a.m., Newburyport fire said in a statement.

A 3-alarm fire Saturday morning at an industrial building in Newburyport heavily damaged the roof and a large installation of solar panels, causing millions of dollars in damages, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke and flames were already coming through the roof, which is covered with an 150 by 60 ft. array of solar panels, when firefighters arrived on scene, the statement said.

Advertisement

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, limiting the fire damage to the roof and solar panels, the statement said. Second and third alarms were quickly sounded, drawing mutual aid from several surrounding communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to the statement.

Firefighters from multiple departments in Massachusetts and New Hampshire responded to the fire Saturday at 3 Perkins Way. Newburyport Fire Department

The fire was under control by about 11:10 a.m. There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $2 million to $4 million, fire officials said.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher J. LeClaire commended firefighters for their aggressive work fighting the blaze.

“Thanks to their quick work, we were able to contain the fire and rapidly extinguish the flames,” LeClaire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.