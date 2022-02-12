Amy wants a family that says ‘I love you’

Amy wants to be a singer and dancer when she gets older.

She is also understanding and empathetic of other people’s struggles. Amy gets along well with other children and likes to spend time playing with her peers.

She also enjoys playing video games and Roblox and loves to drink tea. When she grows up she hopes to be a singer and a dancer.

Amy does well in a public school setting, where she receives extra supports. Amy’s biggest wish is to be a part of a family that says “I love you.”

Advertisement

Legally freed for adoption, Amy would bring joy to a loving and consistent family. Her social worker is seeking a home for her with two parents and either no other children in the home or with children who are older than Amy. She will do best in a supportive family that can provide her with structure and consistency.

Amy’s social worker feels that it would be ideal for Amy to be matched with a family in Massachusetts. If the family is not in Massachusetts then they must be able to facilitate visits between Amy and her older brother and younger sister.

Who can adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

Advertisement

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org.

Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.