Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Bristol County: Luminaries included five snow geese in Westport, a Eurasian wigeon at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, and snowy owls in Dartmouth at Allens Pond and Ocean View Farm Reserve.

In Massachusetts last week, lingering rarities and unseasonal visitors were highlighted with reports of two cackling geese in Amherst, a trumpeter swan on Nantucket, tufted ducks in Harwich and Mashpee, an eared grebe in Marblehead, three sandhill cranes in Lancaster, five piping plovers in Yarmouth, a tree swallow on Martha’s Vineyard, a Western tanager in Yarmouth Port, a summer tanager in Sunderland, and an indigo bunting in Nahant.

Cape Cod: Highlights included tufted ducks at Long Pond in Harwich and Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, a blue-winged teal at High Head in Truro and another at the Herring River in Harwich, a Pacific loon, a glaucous gull, and two thick-billed murres at Race Point in Provincetown. There were five piping plovers at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth a clapper rail at Bells Neck in Harwich, a black-headed gull at Dowses Beach in Osterville, a short-eared owl at Great Island in Wellfleet, eight American pipits at Chatham Airport, a continuing Western tanager at 947 Cranberry Highway in Yarmouth Port, two Baltimore orioles in Orleans, and three rusty blackbirds at Scusset Beach State Park in Bourne.

Essex County: Among reports were a continuing eared grebe in Marblehead, two thick-billed murres at Eastern Point in Gloucester, an orange-crowned warbler at Niles Pond in East Gloucester, and an indigo bunting at Nahant Thicket Sanctuary.

Franklin County: Observers spotted a rough-legged hawk at the Orange Airport, five black vultures at Turners Falls and three in Deerfield, and a continuing summer tanager at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland.

Hampshire County: The notables were two cackling geese at the campus pond on the UMass campus in Amherst, a short-eared owl at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and a clay-colored sparrow in Easthampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: Last week, highlights were four snow geese in Chilmark and a tree swallow at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: Reports included a cackling goose at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, Iceland gulls in Lowell and Wakefield, and two Virginia rails and two marsh wrens at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord.

Nantucket: Among sightings were a trumpeter swan on Sesachacha Pond, 12 snow geese near Sankaty Head Lighthouse, and a dickcissel continued to visit a feeder at 215 Madaket Road in Madaket.

Plymouth County: The area hosted a snow goose at the Holmes Reservation in Plymouth, a King eider off Summit Avenue in Hull, and 16 Eastern meadowlarks at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro. Offshore, eight common murres were tallied on Stellwagen Bank.

Suffolk County: The luminaries were a glaucous gull at Revere Beach, a black vulture at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and an orange-crowned warbler and five fox sparrows at the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: Observers spotted a rough-legged hawk at the Bolton Flats in Bolton, 16 black vultures in Blackstone, three sandhill cranes on Center Bridge Road in Lancaster, and seven rusty blackbirds in West Brookfield.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.