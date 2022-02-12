Boston breaks record high temperature Saturday, but the cold will make a swift return

Boston hit 59 degrees by noon, topping the city’s 1999 record high for the day of 58 degrees, the weather service said. Also at noon, Worcester’s temperature of 54 degrees passed the city’s record warmth of 52 degrees

Temperatures across the state could reach the upper 50s and lower 60s during the day — a brief taste of the spring ahead before another cold front moves into the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston broke the record high temperature for the day Saturday, but don’t let a break from the cold fool you — it’s still winter, and you will be reminded of that on Sunday

The normal high for Feb. 12 falls between 35 and 40 degrees, about 20 degrees colder than what Massachusetts will experience Saturday. But forecasters expect temperatures to drop again Saturday night as winter comes roaring back.

Boston could reach a low around 28 degrees Saturday night and then a high near 29 degrees during the day Sunday, the weather service said.

Some light snow could fall across southeastern Massachusetts late Saturday night into Sunday with minor accumulations.

Cape Cod and the islands are expected to get about 2 to 3 inches of snow, while areas southeast of Boston could see 1 to 2 inches, the weather service said.

Snowfall forecast for late Saturday night into Sunday. National Weather Service

The city will likely stay below freezing through Tuesday night, but warmer weather will return Wednesday and settle in through Friday, the weather service said. During this stint, forecasters expect to see temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with a high around 57 on Thursday and Boston reaching the low 50s during a rainy day Friday.

“Mainly dry but very cold weather is in store for the region Monday into Tuesday, but temperatures will moderate significantly with well above normal readings returning by late next week,” the weather service said.

