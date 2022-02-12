Officer-involved shooting is reported Saturday in Lexington

An officer-involved shooting was reported Saturday on Hancock Street in Lexington, according to Town Manager Jim Malloy.
Malloy and a Lexington police dispatcher directed questions to the Middlesex district attorney’s office Saturday.
The shooting is being investigated by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, State Police assigned to that office, and Lexington police, a spokeswoman for the district attorney said in a brief statement early Saturday afternoon.
Several police officers could be seen in the vicinity of 98 to 100 Hancock St. Saturday afternoon, and part of the neighborhood was cordoned off with police tape.
