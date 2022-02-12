Man killed in pickup truck, bucket truck collide in Westminster

A man died after a bucket truck and a pickup truck crashed on Route 2 in Westminster Saturday evening, State Police said.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lane at about 5:20 p.m., State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.
The man, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken by Westminster EMS to an area hospital where he died, Procopio said. No other injuries were reported.
“We are investigating whether the deceased suffered a medical incident prior to the crash, but have reached no conclusions yet,” Procopio said.
The crash is under investigation, Procopio said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.