New England news in brief

University of Massachusetts alumni Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, and his wife, Diane Casey Riccio, have donated $15 million to the UMass Chan Medical School to fund ALS and neuroscience initiatives. Of the funding, $10 million will go to the newly named Riccio ALS Accelerator. The accelerator will bring together a number of departments under one umbrella to develop therapies for ALS, by targeting genetic ALS mutations. The remaining $5 million will endow the Riccio Fund for Neuroscience to provide seed money for research collaborations and generate a pool of funding for future neuroscience grants. The funding builds on the work of Robert Brown, a professor of neurology at UMass Chan Medical School and a leading ALS researcher. “With members of the RNA Therapeutics Institute, our team in neurology is developing new biologic treatments for ALS, targeting aspects of ALS gene expression,” Brown said in a statement. “This generous new funding will accelerate preclinical studies, facilitate the regulatory processes and get these treatments to patients much more rapidly.” The couple have a personal connection to the school. Riccio earned an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from UMass Amherst, and Casey Riccio has a doctorate in biomedical sciences from UMass Chan Medical School. Their gift follows previous donations to their alma mater, including a $1 million donation in 2013 for the UMass ALS Cellucci Fund, and a total of $2 million to different ALS initiatives at the school in 2017. In the four years since, 16 different research collaborations have received funding from the Riccio’s gifts. “UMass Chan researchers have made exciting progress and we hope this support brings us closer to new therapies,” said Casey Riccio. “Recent advances using innovative gene therapies in diseases such as ALS, Tay-Sachs and others give families and researchers hope that we’re on the verge of potential breakthroughs.”





Advertisement

BOSTON

Advertisement

Pedestrians injured in separate crashes

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after they were struck by cars in separate incidents on Commonwealth Avenue early Saturday, according to Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman. Police received reports of a pedestrian struck at 74 Commonwealth Ave. around 1 a.m., Watson said. Officers found an injured man at the scene and he was transported to Mass General Hospital. The driver remained at the site and is not facing charges at this time, he said. Around the same time, another man was hit by a car at 2000 Commonwealth Ave. near Boston College’s Brighton campus, and taken to a hospital, he said. The driver in that incident also remained on scene and is not facing charges. The man was hospitalized early Saturday morning at Beth Israel Hospital. “At the time, both men were in stable condition,” Watson said. “They were both alert on scene when the officers were speaking with them.” There is no known connection between the two incidents, Watson said.





FRANKLIN

Police standoff ends peacefully

A man involved in an hours-long standoff with police on Saturday was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation, police said in a statement. The standoff ended peacefully around 3 p.m. when the man voluntarily left his Pleasant Street home, police said. No force was used. Police said the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call around 11 a.m. about a man who made suicidal statements to his family at his Pleasant Street home. The man threatened to harm himself with a firearm, and had access to firearms, the statement said.

Advertisement





NEW HAVEN

Hundreds must be revaccinated, city says

Hundreds of people who were given a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic will need another jab after health officials said late Friday that vials of the Pfizer vaccine were improperly refrigerated. As many as 650 people were administered shots of the vaccine over a six-week period between Dec. 23 and Feb. 7 at a New Haven Health Department clinic, according to the Hartford Courant. Officials said the efficacy of the doses might have been diminished because vials containing the vaccine were kept at a temperature below what is recommended. “After consulting with Pfizer and the Connecticut Department of Public Health it was recommended that those who received the improperly stored Pfizer vaccine or booster get revaccinated as soon as they can,” Health Director Maritza Bond said. There’s no evidence that the temperature discrepancy has caused medical harm. The city said it is reviewing its policies and procedures of vaccine storage, and conducting an internal investigation. (AP)



