Police: Standoff in Franklin ends peacefully

A man involved in an hours-long standoff with police in Franklin Saturday was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation, Franklin police said in a statement.
The standoff, which forced the closure of a stretch of Pleasant Street and several nearby roads, ended peacefully shortly before 3 p.m., police said. No force was used.
Police said the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call around 11 a.m. about a man who made suicidal statements to his family at his Pleasant Street home.
The man threatened to harm himself with a firearm, and had access to firearms, the statement said. No threats were made against his family.
Franklin police and the Franklin Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council’s crisis negotiation and MetroSwat teams, the statement said.
Police evacuated the man’s family from the home, officers established a perimeter outside the house, and made attempts to contact him, the statement said.
MetroLec units were able to convince the manto leave his home voluntarily, the statement said. He was evaluated by the Franklin Fire Department and was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, the statement said.
