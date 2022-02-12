Police: Standoff in Franklin ends peacefully

A man involved in an hours-long standoff with police in Franklin Saturday was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation, Franklin police said in a statement.

The standoff, which forced the closure of a stretch of Pleasant Street and several nearby roads, ended peacefully shortly before 3 p.m., police said. No force was used.

Police said the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call around 11 a.m. about a man who made suicidal statements to his family at his Pleasant Street home.