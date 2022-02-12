Single-car crash in Dover kills 18-year-old driver, injures four passengers, police say

An 18-year-old driver died and his four teenage male passengers were injured early Saturday morning in Dover after the SUV they were in left the road and struck a guardrail, police said.
At about 1:10 a.m., multiple people called 911 and reported the crash of a 2016 Honda CRV on Walpole Street near the intersection of Powder House Road, Dover police said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle, a Sherborn resident, was headed north on Walpole Street when for “unknown reasons” he lost control of the SUV, which exited the road and struck a guardrail, police said. He was ejected from the vehicle, which came to stop against a tree, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said his name was being withheld until his next-of-kin are notified.
The four passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken from the scene by ambulance. The passengers’ names were not released but they were described as an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Dover and a 18-year-old from Sherborn, police said.
A spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey referred questions about the crash to Dover police.
The crash is being investigated by Dover police and the Massachusetts State Police.
