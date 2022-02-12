Single-car crash in Dover kills 18-year-old driver, injures four passengers, police say

An 18-year-old driver died and his four teenage male passengers were injured early Saturday morning in Dover after the SUV they were in left the road and struck a guardrail, police said.

At about 1:10 a.m., multiple people called 911 and reported the crash of a 2016 Honda CRV on Walpole Street near the intersection of Powder House Road, Dover police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle, a Sherborn resident, was headed north on Walpole Street when for “unknown reasons” he lost control of the SUV, which exited the road and struck a guardrail, police said. He was ejected from the vehicle, which came to stop against a tree, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene.