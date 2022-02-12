A snowy Super Bowl Sunday is ahead

It will be much colder Sunday with highs staying just under freezing in most areas.

Sixty-degree weather the second week of February is not going to last and already colder air is headed for Southern New England. As temperatures fall back below freezing early tomorrow morning, clouds will increase and a little bit of energy will bring some snow shower activity.

Boston reached a record high temperature of 60 degrees Saturday afternoon and judging by the number of people out walking, running, biking, or simply sitting, nearly everybody was enthusiastically embracing the day.

The snow falls in two waves, one during the day on Sunday and then more Sunday night and early Monday. At times the snow might stop for a while only to resume again. During the day on Sunday I’m looking for anywhere from a coating to an inch or two of snow. The highest total should be along the coast south of Boston.

Light snow will move into Southern New England on Sunday morning, becoming steadiest in the afternoon and overnight. TropicalTidbits

The forecast becomes a bit more challenging Sunday night as the jet stream configures itself in a way to bring up additional moisture from the Atlantic. Because temperatures will be cold for snow, anything that falls will accumulate. Here again, the heaviest of the snowfall will be over Southeastern Massachusetts where it’s not going to be surprising if up to a total of 5 or even 6 inches of snow is recorded.

There will be less snow in Boston, but even in the city up to 2 solid inches is possible and 3 is not out of the question if the system is just a tad farther west and stronger.

It is Super Bowl Sunday tomorrow and while Sunday snows are usually less impactful, tomorrow’s will make driving back from any parties a little slower and unfortunately for DPW cruise and contractors, you’re probably going to have to listen to the game rather than watch it.

It will be very cold Monday with highs staying the low- to mid-20s all day. Tuesday starts cold, but readings do moderate towards freezing before above-average temperatures take over the rest of the week.

Highs on Monday will be below average for the second week of February. NOAA



