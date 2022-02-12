For sports fans in New England, watching the Super Bowl will be different this year

Legions of Patriots loyalists will take to sports bars and at-home watch parties as they have in years past, only with the stakes much lower this time around.

“It’s refreshing that I don’t have a horse in the race,” said Ozzy Ahmed, a manager at the Coolidge Corner Clubhouse in Brookline and longtime Patriots fan. “I can watch without holding my breath.”

When the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday, it will be an unusually subdued Super Bowl for most diehard New England sports fans.

Alongside them will be California and Ohio natives, transplants, and visitors to the Boston area, their stomachs turning with each throw of the ball.

The Clubhouse, a dimly lit sports bar on Harvard Street, has become a haunt for local Bengals fans in recent weeks. Patrons with Ohio ties have been glued to the bar’s more than 20 TVs, watching as the team’s phenom quarterback, Joe Burrow, has racked up touchdown after touchdown.

Clubhouse staff are anticipating a full house Sunday, and they’re preparing appropriately.

“Our chef went a little crazy,” said Ahmed, “they’ve got something like 1,000 wings prepped.”

The sea of orange and black jerseys at the bar has been a refreshing sight for Ahmed, a Massachusetts native and longtime Patriots fan. He sees the recent surge in business as a sign that live sports might help turn things around for the pandemic-battered restaurant industry. He’s also looking forward to enjoying the game, rather than feel his hands clench with each throw of the football from Brady.

Among those that will watch in nervous agony on Sunday is Trey Moore, a senior at Boston University who grew up 20 minutes away from Burrow’s hometown. Moore, who said he was on the court when his high school basketball team was “destroyed” by Burrow, is admittedly nervous about the game, though he said he is attempting to talk himself down.

“It’s pretty surreal,” he said. “The Bengals in the Super Bowl is something you only see in [the NFL football video game] Madden.”

With a group of friends he said he’s made “honorary Bengals fans for the weekend,” he’ll grab dinner at a barbecue restaurant before returning to his Fenway apartment for the game.

“Win or lose, there’s probably going to be some tears shed, and I can’t be crying in public,” he said.

For comfort, he’ll snack on Cincinnati-style chili from a popular Ohio restaurant chain that his mother shipped from home.

At The Phoenix Landing in Cambridge, a 55-person contingent of Bengals fans who attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology will claim a large chunk of the bar’s 160-person capacity.

Kevin Treanor, the bar’s owner, isn’t surprised. The bar is a popular gathering place for fans of the British soccer club Liverpool, but often draws crowds for the biggest US sporting events of the year.

“We get fans from all over the place,” said Treanor. “The Super Bowl is always a big boost for us financially. Our hope is that we’ll be able to ride the energy from Sunday all the way through Saint Patrick’s Day.”

Still, most of the crowd that shows up on Sunday will be Patriots fans at heart who are reluctantly supporting the Bengals, Treanor said.

The Super Bowl, the culmination of the NFL’s season, is the most-watched sporting event in the United States, consistently drawing supporters of all teams en masse to restaurants and sports bars.

“No matter who’s playing, the Super Bowl is just our biggest day of the year, hands down” said Wendy Golini, general manager at Tony C’s Sports Bar and Grill in the Seaport.

Khalin Kapoor, a second-year student at Northeastern, is planning a small watch party in his friend’s on-campus dorm room, complete with classic Super Bowl foods: pizza, wings, and carbonated beverages.

Kapoor, a Washington, D.C., native, is a fan of the newly named Washington Commanders, but will cheer on the Rams on Sunday. He favors the team’s quarterback, Matthew Stafford, over Burrow, he said.

Plus, he explained: “My dad predicted that the Bengals were going to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the playoffs. And if they do that, he’s just going to be so unbearable to be around.”

Framingham resident Elizabeth Levins, 54, was so enthused by the Bengals’ ascendance to the Super Bowl that she flew with her daughter Saturday afternoon to Cincinnati, where the pair will watch the game at a local bar.

“I decided I could not watch this game by myself without like Bengals fans who understood my anguish,” Levins said.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.