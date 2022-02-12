Study finds that some doctors follow treatment guidelines better than others

The study found that some doctors even within the same institutions varied in how closely they adhered to established clinical guidelines, findings that draw into question the quality of some doctors’ care, unnecessary or missed care, and potentially wasteful spending.

The study, which was published on JAMA Network on Jan. 28, looked at how well 8,788 specialty physicians in five metropolitan areas adhered to established clinical guidelines in certain scenarios.

Despite clear guidelines, doctors can vary greatly in how they practice medicine, according to a recent study by a Harvard Medical School professor, resulting in significant differences in how much or how little care a patient receives.

Advertisement

“There are certainly many areas of medicine where reasonable minds and physicians can differ on what the next step in treatment or diagnosis should be,” said Dr. Zirui Song, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School and an internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, in a phone interview. “But it was the magnitude of this variation in common clinical situations where guidelines are clear on what the best next step in clinical management should be … that was surprising.”

For example, within one undisclosed metropolitan area in the Southeast part of the country, Cesarean sections in low-risk pregnancy ranged from 15.7 percent on average for some doctors, to 61.5 percent on average for other doctors.

The study did not publish rates by institution or name the cities that were assessed.

Additionally, within the same metropolitan area in the Southeast, 82.6 percent of patients received all appropriate prenatal screenings from some doctors. Other doctors in the same geography only performed all appropriate prenatal screenings in 30.9 percent of patients.

In another example, one involving patients with low back pain, researchers looked at spinal fusion, a surgery that permanently fuses together several bones on the spine for pain management and is not usually clinically recommended. Within one geographic area, researchers found that on average 16.9 percent of patients received such services from some doctors, whereas other doctors performed such surgeries on an average in 75.1 percent of their patients.

Advertisement

Researchers also found that an average of 16.7 percent of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who didn’t have more severe “alarm” symptoms received endoscopy from some gastroenterologists within one Southeast area. That compares to 32 percent of patients who received such services from similar specialists in the same geography.

Song said follow-up research will be needed to determine the reasons for the variations, which could be due to factors such as patient preference or insurance differences.

“If it’s payment differences that explain these, what should we do about it?” Song said. “These are situations where the guidelines have little gray area. For patients with low back pain, physicians shouldn’t fuse the spine of that patient…but if it’s highly profitable to some and less to others based on market power differences ... should we find a policy solution to this?”

Song said the research should encourage health systems and insurers to better track these metrics to alter physician habits or move patients to physicians who adhere to the guidelines.

However Dr. Barbara Spivak, an internal medicine doctor at Mount Auburn Hospital and vice president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, pushed back on the conclusions and the next steps, saying clinical guidelines are not so clear cut.

Advertisement

The study didn’t look closely enough for the reasons in differences, she said, which could have to do with the referrals certain doctors receive, the relative illness of the patients they treat, and patient history.

“Guidelines give me a basis for discussion, but at the end of the day, it’s between me and my patient, and it’s the patient that counts,” Spivak said.

Spivak said that physician groups, hospitals and health plans already follow these metrics as they assess physician quality and are addressing outliers.

“Clearly we have to do a better job of delivering health care at a lower cost while improving the care,” Spivak said.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.