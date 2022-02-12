Two pedestrians hospitalized after being struck in separate Boston crashes Saturday

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after they were struck by cars in separate incidents on Commonwealth Avenue overnight in Boston, according to Office Andre Watson, a Boston Police Department spokesman.
Police received reports of a pedestrian struck at 74 Commonwealth Ave. around 1 a.m., Watson said.
Officers found an injured man at the scene and he was transported to Mass General Hospital, according to Watson. The driver remained at the site and is not facing charges at this time, he said.
Around the same time about 4 1/2 miles away, another man was hit by a car at 2000 Commonwealth Ave. near the Boston College’s Brighton campus, he said, and taken to a hospital. The driver in that incident also remained on scene and is not facing charges.
The man was hospitalized early Saturday morning at Beth Israel Hospital.
“At the time, both men were in stable condition,” Watson said. “They were both alert on scene when the officers were speaking with them.”
There is no known connection between the two incidents, Watson said.
No further information was immediately available.
