Two pedestrians hospitalized after being struck in separate Boston crashes Saturday

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after they were struck by cars in separate incidents on Commonwealth Avenue overnight in Boston, according to Office Andre Watson, a Boston Police Department spokesman.

Police received reports of a pedestrian struck at 74 Commonwealth Ave. around 1 a.m., Watson said.

Officers found an injured man at the scene and he was transported to Mass General Hospital, according to Watson. The driver remained at the site and is not facing charges at this time, he said.