Two teenage boys arrested in separate gun incidents in Boston

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way after officers pulled over a car he was riding, police said.

Two teenage boys were arrested on gun charges in separate traffic incidents earlier this week in Roxbury and Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Officers saw a motor vehicle with excessive tints in the area of Townsend Street that also failed to stop at a red light at 10:52 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. The officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Warren Street and Rockville Park and saw “the occupants moving around excessively inside the motor vehicle,” the statement said.

The officers began removing the occupants of the vehicle so they could pat frisk them, police said. When they removed the boy, he pushed the officer and fled on foot, police said.

He was taken into custody after a brief chase and struggle with police, the statement said. Officers searched him and found a loaded .45 caliber Para Warthog with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

The boy is expected to be arraigned in the juvenile division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy from Dorchester was arrested after police came upon a disabled vehicle and discovered it was reported stolen, police said.

Officers were on patrol in the area of 10 Helen St. when they saw a motor vehicle stopped on the side of the road with damage to two of the four wheels as well as the driver’s side at about 12:10 p.m., police said.

They approached the vehicle and discovered that the 15-year-old boy did not have a license and that the vehicle had been reported stolen, police said.

They removed the boy from the vehicle and conducted a pat frisk, police said. Officers then found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson SW9VE with an obliterated serial number in his jacket pocket.

He is facing charges of being a juvenile, unlawfully in possession of a firearm, ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.